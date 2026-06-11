For most of its history, HubSpot’s approach to media was built around a relatively simple premise: instead of renting attention through advertising, it could own attention by creating useful content.

Long before “owned media” became a buzzword, the software company was one of the earliest evangelists for content marketing. It invested heavily in a massive library of educational articles aimed at marketers, salespeople, and business owners — the exact audiences who might one day become HubSpot customers. The strategy was straightforward: answer the questions people were typing into Google, build trust over time, and eventually convert some portion of those readers into users of its software.

For years, that strategy worked incredibly well. A blog post published once could continue attracting potential customers months or even years later. Unlike paid advertising, where the benefits disappeared the moment a campaign ended, content became an asset that compounded.

“With traditional paid media, as soon as you spend it, it goes away,” said Jonathan Hunt, HubSpot’s VP of media. “With content, oftentimes we’re seeing videos that we published six months, two years ago getting a ton of viewership randomly two years later.”

But over the past several years, the internet ecosystem that powered HubSpot’s original content strategy has undergone a dramatic shift. Search traffic became less predictable. Social platforms fragmented audience attention. AI threatened to change how people discover information.

And so HubSpot began asking a much larger question: What if it stopped thinking like a company that publishes content and started operating more like a modern media network?

The answer led it into newsletters, podcasts, YouTube channels, creator partnerships, and acquisitions. Today, HubSpot operates a portfolio that looks less like a traditional corporate marketing department and more like a digital media conglomerate — except instead of monetizing primarily through advertising or subscriptions, its ultimate goal is turning audience relationships into software customers.

In our interview, Hunt explained why HubSpot is investing so heavily in media, how it turns content audiences into software customers, and why it sees creators as a major part of its growth strategy.

Let’s jump into it…

Moving beyond the SEO era

When Hunt joined HubSpot, he brought a background that looked very different from the typical software executive.

He had spent years inside traditional media companies, working at Vice, Vox Media, National Geographic, and Complex. Much of his work focused on the intersection between content, marketing, distribution, and talent — helping media brands figure out how to reach larger audiences and build stronger relationships with them.

But he also recognized the challenges facing traditional media.

“I kind of saw the writing on the wall in terms of media models maybe not being as sustainable as they once were,” he said.

The opportunity at HubSpot was different because the company wasn’t trying to support journalism through the increasingly difficult economics of advertising. It already had a business model: selling software. Media could serve a different function.

HubSpot’s original content strategy had been heavily influenced by search. The company identified the topics its potential customers cared about, created useful articles around those subjects, and captured demand from people actively seeking answers.

“We were focused on marketers, sellers, CS professionals, engineers — people that probably wanted to be a HubSpot customer if they knew HubSpot existed and were going to Google to try to find answers,” Hunt explained.

But that model depended on people actively searching for information. Increasingly, HubSpot realized it needed to reach potential customers before they were looking.

Most businesses aren’t shopping for a new CRM or marketing platform on any given day. They might go years between major software decisions. That meant HubSpot needed to remain present during the long periods when customers weren’t actively buying.

Hunt compares the strategy to building familiarity over time.

“It’s a form of inception almost,” he said. “Software can be expensive, especially if you’re a large organization, and most times those large organizations aren’t actively trying to change their CRM.”

The goal became occupying more of the customer’s daily media diet — appearing in their inboxes, podcast feeds, YouTube recommendations, and social feeds long before a purchase decision.

The acquisition that changed HubSpot’s media ambitions