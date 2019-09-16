Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my tech and media newsletter. If you've received it then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you. If you fit into the latter camp, then you can subscribe over here. Or just click on this handy little button:

How Harvard Business Review generated 2.5 million newsletter signups

“Looking around the media world at the time, the value proposition presented to people to get them to give up their email address was pretty thin. A lot of times media sites just weren't even making it clear what you got and why you would even want to register.” [link]

Launching a journalism startup? How do you choose between nonprofit and for-profit status?

I interviewed several experts who regularly advise media startups about the calculus that goes into deciding whether your media organization should go the for-profit route or establish itself as a nonprofit. The decision is a lot more complicated than you might think. [link]

Other news:

Because most YouTube views don't come within the first 24 hours of posting, you're seeing more publishers shift their efforts from short “newsy” videos to longer, more highly produced documentaries that are focused on evergreen topics. [link]

In many respects, Tavi Gevinson was the first teen influencer before such a thing existed, before Instagram even existed. She ruminates here about what it was like to be one of the first famous teens online. [link]

8% of Bloomberg's paying subscribers come from Apple News. That seems...not insignificant. [link]

I want to read a really long deep dive on Casey Neistat's 368. Is it just a vanity project? Is it really making money? What's its longterm business model? I was hoping he'd reveal these things on his YouTube channel but he's been mostly silent. [link]

The internet has finally disrupted the September issue of fashion magazines. [link]

