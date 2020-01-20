Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my tech and media newsletter. If you've received it then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you. If you fit into the latter camp, then you can subscribe over here. Or just click on this handy little button:

How Complex Media became one of the most innovative digital publishers

For the past few years, the media industry has looked to companies like Vice, BuzzFeed, and Vox as leaders in digital innovation — the models for how any publisher should operate in a post-print world. But I would argue that Complex, though it gets a fraction of the coverage of those other three companies, deserves credit for its versatility and business acumen. Not only has it generated impressive audience numbers across a range of media properties, but it’s also proved adept at diversifying its revenue streams, in effect defying the harsh economics of internet publishing. [link]

Other news:

A Spotify acquisition of The Ringer would provide a good counterbalance to its Gimlet acquisition. Gimlet produces super high-cost, narrative podcasts while The Ringer works primarily in low-cost, conversational podcasts. [link]

Life was arguably the most popular print magazine ever published. Here's why: [link]

How does a news organization create content for a platform that isn't very interested in news? Publishers are struggling to answer this question with regard to TikTok. [link]

I'm encountering more and more examples in which a publisher, almost completely by accident, turns one of its behind-the-scenes editors into a YouTube star. Video talent sometimes lurks where you least expect it. [link]

