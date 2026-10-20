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Quick hits

1: For the most part, creators have to fund their own content production, which can be challenging when they want to produce more elaborate video series that require significant upfront investment. Traditional banks are often reluctant to lend to these businesses, but a new class of lenders has emerged to serve the creator economy. Some provide financing in exchange for a percentage of creators’ future earnings through YouTube’s AdSense platform. Others pay large upfront sums for the rights to a YouTuber’s back catalog, giving creators the capital to produce more ambitious videos. Those new videos, in turn, attract more viewers to the back catalog, increasing its value for the investors who acquired it. [Financial Times]

2: “The Independent’s social-commerce revenue edged past its SEO-based commerce revenue for the first time in September, CEO Christian Broughton said at Digiday’s Media Strategies event in London this week.” [Digiday]

This is a significant development, considering that commerce content — articles monetized through affiliate links — has traditionally been an SEO game. For years, publishers focused on getting their product reviews to the top of search results, where they could reach consumers who were already looking to make a purchase.

But as more of that product research shifts to AI chatbots, publishers need to get better at driving affiliate clicks from audiences they have a direct relationship with. That means reaching consumers who might not even realize they’re interested in buying a particular product until they encounter the publisher’s content.

The Independent isn’t the only outlet revamping its commerce content. On Monday I wrote about how the New York Times’s Wirecutter is “launching a number of new editorial verticals that aim to engage audiences on a regular basis — not just when they happen to be researching a new product to buy.”

These moves are clear signs that the smartest publishers aren’t waiting around for Google Zero to arrive before diversifying their businesses away from search.

3: Short-form clips from stand-up sets have become one of the most effective ways for comedians to grow their fan bases. But lately, many comedians have discovered that their jokes are being stolen wholesale and delivered by AI avatars. Worse, they’re struggling to get the platforms to remove these videos because the scammers make just enough changes to evade basic copyright filters. And because the people behind these accounts are largely anonymous, they can’t be publicly shamed the way joke thieves were in the past. [Deadline]

How a local newsletter company is leveraging AI to cover hundreds of counties across the US

What if you took Morning Brew’s approach to newsletter writing and applied it to local news? That was the original idea behind 6AM City, a company that launched its first newsletter in Greenville, South Carolina in 2016 and gradually expanded into over a dozen cities.

For most of its history, 6AM City’s approach was to hire a handful of editors in each city and then gradually build up an audience and advertiser base. But in the last year, it developed a playbook for using AI to launch newsletters in smaller, less populated areas, with the goal of eventually hiring human editors once those newsletters reached certain thresholds.

In a recent interview, co-founder Ryan Heafy explained how these AI newsletters actually work, where they get their information, and what guardrails the company has put in place to ensure quality control.

You can check out the interview over here.

REMINDER: I’m building the world’s largest library of media entrepreneur case studies

I’ve made it my goal to build the world’s largest database of media case studies. I seek out the most successful media entrepreneurs and interview them about how they built their businesses, step by step. With every case study you walk away with actionable insights that you can incorporate into your own content operations.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

So far, I’ve amassed a library of 145 case studies and plan to add to it each month.

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You can purchase the ebook over here.