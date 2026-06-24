Editor’s note: This case study is based on an interview I conducted in 2024.

When Lance Knobel moved to Berkeley in 2005, he wasn’t looking to reinvent local journalism. He had spent much of his career far away from city council meetings and neighborhood debates, working in global business journalism. He had edited a major business magazine in London and later ran the magazine for the World Economic Forum, the organization best known for its annual gathering in Davos.

But after settling in the Bay Area, Knobel noticed something surprising: even in one of the wealthiest and most educated regions in the country, basic local news coverage was disappearing.

Berkeley had the ingredients that, on paper, should have supported a thriving local news ecosystem. It was home to a world-famous university, an engaged population, and a community that cared deeply about civic issues. Yet as regional newspapers contracted, the kind of routine coverage that keeps residents informed — development fights, city government decisions, neighborhood issues — was quietly vanishing.

“The Oakland Tribune back then had a full-time reporter assigned to Berkeley,” Knobel recalled. “But it was clear a lot of Berkeley news was going uncovered.”

By 2009, Knobel, his wife Tracey Taylor, and journalist Frances Dinkelspiel decided to fill that gap by launching Berkeleyside. What began as a side project eventually grew into Cityside, a nonprofit journalism organization with dozens of employees, multiple local newsrooms, and a revenue model built around memberships, philanthropy, sponsorships, and events.

The journey from neighborhood blog to sustainable news organization required several major strategic pivots: professionalizing the operation, abandoning the pursuit of profits, and building a model that could expand without losing the local focus that made it valuable in the first place.

In an interview, co-founder Lance Knobel walked me through how Berkeleyside came to be, why it switched to a nonprofit model, and how it generates revenue through a combination of grants, memberships, sponsorships, and large donations.

Let’s jump into it…

Starting small and proving demand

Berkeleyside didn’t begin with a grand business plan. In its earliest form, it resembled many digital publications of the late 2000s: a reverse chronological blog where the founders wrote about whatever interested them.

Knobel rejects the idea that “blog” was somehow a lesser format. At the time, blogging represented a major shift in how information moved online. But the initial version of Berkeleyside was undeniably informal.

“We wrote about all sorts of quirky things,” he said. “We did some reporting as well.”

The site wasn’t immediately attempting to replicate a traditional newspaper. The founders weren’t covering every government meeting or maintaining a full roster of beats. Instead, they started by identifying gaps in existing coverage and responding to what the community found valuable.

That feedback came quickly.

“Even though we were doing really modest things, the reaction from the community was extraordinary,” Knobel said. “People stopping us in the streets and saying, ‘I never knew that,’ or ‘It’s so great you’re doing this.’”

Those reactions convinced the founders that Berkeleyside wasn’t merely a passion project. There was genuine demand for a dedicated local news source.

The timing was important. Large metro newspapers had historically covered nearby cities like Berkeley, but their shrinking economics made that increasingly difficult. When newspapers employed hundreds of journalists, assigning reporters to individual communities made sense. As newsroom headcounts collapsed, those positions disappeared.

“The guy who was reporting in Berkeley made it very clear that his job was on the chopping block,” Knobel said of the Oakland Tribune reporter covering the city at the time.

Soon after, that beat disappeared.

Berkeleyside’s opportunity existed because legacy newspapers were retreating from exactly the kind of granular coverage that communities still wanted.

Turning a community project into a business

The first major turning point came unexpectedly.

A local reader reached out with a simple question: Did Berkeleyside need money?

The reader had made money in finance and was investing in local projects he believed in. He offered the founders $100,000. They countered by accepting only $50,000 in exchange for a 20% ownership stake.

Looking back, Knobel jokes that turning down half the money probably wasn’t the wisest move. But that initial investment allowed Berkeleyside to make its first crucial business hire: a salesperson.

That decision reflected an important realization. Journalism alone wouldn’t sustain the organization. Revenue generation needed dedicated attention.

The salesperson began selling advertising to local businesses, creating a revenue stream that allowed Berkeleyside to slowly professionalize. Around the same time, the company launched a membership program.

The combination of advertising and reader support allowed the founders to invest more heavily in journalism. They hired freelancers, increased their reporting output, and eventually brought on full-time editorial staff.

By 2013, Berkeleyside had hired its first full-time reporter, and Taylor moved into a full-time editorial role.

The coverage strategy also became more disciplined. The newsroom focused on areas where it could provide unique value: city government, development, housing, and issues that directly affected residents.

“We started going to every city council meeting,” Knobel said.

At the same time, the team had to make choices about what not to cover. Even though UC Berkeley sat in the middle of the city, they decided the university itself wasn’t their beat unless its actions affected the broader community.

With limited resources, focus mattered.