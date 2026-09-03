When Reid Hailey launched an anonymous Instagram account called Shithead Steve in 2015, there wasn’t much of a business behind it. The account began as a way to joke around with friends. Then Hailey started posting memes, noticed strangers were following him, and decided to see how far he could take it.

Within a year, Shithead Steve had roughly a million followers and was generating meaningful advertising revenue. Hailey eventually teamed up with Derek Lucas, who was building his own fast-growing social accounts, and the pair accumulated pages devoted to everything from drunk people to golfers to animals. Their thinking was simple: build large audiences around specific interests, then figure out what to do with them later.

That collection of meme and user-generated-content pages eventually became Doing Things, a social-first entertainment company with more than 75 employees and properties that include Recess Therapy, Bob Does Sports, and Breezy Golf. Today, the company operates less like a meme-page network and more like an incubator for entertainment IP. It launches shows, tests them against real audiences, structures deals that give creators financial upside, and selectively turns its strongest properties into broader businesses.

The biggest change from those early days was learning that an audience alone wasn’t much of a moat. A repeatable format, a compelling personality, or ideally both could create something much more durable.

I recently spoke with Hailey, now the CEO of Doing Things, about how the company uses audience data to test and refine new shows, how it structures deals to keep creators invested in long-term success, and how it decides which properties have the potential to expand beyond content into products and other businesses.

Let’s jump into it…

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