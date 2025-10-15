One day in the 1990s, Alan Jay received a surprising phone call at work from Jeff Bezos’s assistant, who said the Amazon founder wanted to meet with him during an upcoming trip to the UK. That meeting would eventually lead to Amazon acquiring IMDB, the movie database Alan had co-founded.

After the acquisition, Alan didn’t rest on his laurels; over the next two decades, he went on to co-found two other media companies — one in entertainment and the other sports — both of which had their own successful exits. In a recent interview, Alan told the origin story of IMDB, walked through how he built the two other media properties, and explained why it’s much harder to launch a media business today compared to 20 years ago.

Check out the interview below:

Want to listen to an audio version of this interview?

Then subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts. [Apple] [Spotify]

Here’s an article summarizing the key insights from the interview:

In the early 1990s, Alan Jay was sitting in his London office when his phone rang with a peculiar request. On the other end was Jeff Bezos’s assistant. “She says, hi, I’m Jeff Bezos’ assistant. He’s going to be in London next week and wonders whether you’d be free for a meeting,” Jay recalled. That meeting, as it turned out, would set off a chain of events that ended with Amazon acquiring IMDB, the online movie database Jay had co-founded.

After the acquisition, Alan didn’t rest on his laurels; over the next two decades, he went on to co-found two other media companies — one in entertainment and the other sports — both of which found success and ultimately sold to larger companies. But he insists that building a sustainable media business today is far harder than when he started. “The current world we’re living in,” he said, “trying to be in the media business is unbelievably hard. None of the old rules work any longer.”

Building IMDB Before the Web Existed

Long before the World Wide Web as we know it, Jay was tinkering with early networks. In the late 1980s, he was one of the first two people in the UK with commercial internet access—a 64-kilobit leased line that connected his publishing business to the wider digital world. “It was so exciting at the time,” he said. “Most people accessing the internet were in universities or research establishments. Email and newsgroups were basically all there was.”

IMDB emerged out of one of those newsgroups—rec.arts.movies—where hobbyists shared lists of film data. One of them, Col Needham, began writing scripts to organize and retrieve the data. Jay, who had Unix expertise, ran those scripts on his own computer and built an email interface so users could query the database by sending messages like title: Casablanca or actor: Meryl Streep. “It would send you back the cast list or the actor’s filmography,” he explained. “It was all done by email. There was no web.”

As the internet expanded, IMDB evolved. A web interface appeared, an traffic grew through word of mouth. “We suddenly realized that Yahoo had just bought another company for what seemed like a lot of money,” Jay said. “We thought, well, maybe there is a business here.”

By 1995, Jay and his collaborators—23 volunteers spread around the world—incorporated IMDB as a UK company. “Of the 23 people involved, five of us were doing most of the work, and all of us were in the UK,” he said. Their first server was literally purchased on Jay’s credit card and shipped to Wisconsin. When the volunteer who received it confessed he didn’t know how to install Unix, Jay configured a hard drive in London, mailed it via FedEx, and told him to “plug it in and keep our fingers crossed.”

Soon, banner ads were paying the bills. DoubleClick was a client; Yahoo and early dot-com startups were among the advertisers. Hollywood executives were already obsessed with the site. “I’d have meetings on the Sony Pictures lot,” Jay said. “The head of marketing there told me it was his homepage—he’d type in an actor’s name when someone called so he could sound like he knew their latest project.”

The Call from Bezos

Then came that call from Seattle. “It was about 5:30 one afternoon when my phone rang,” Jay said. “A woman said, ‘Hi, I’m Jeff Bezos’s assistant. He’s going to be in London next week and wonders whether you’d be free for a meeting.’”

Bezos had just taken Amazon public. The meeting, at a modest London hotel, stretched far longer than expected. “We thought it’d be an hour,” Jay said. “After two and a half hours, they said, ‘Shall we go out to lunch?’”

A few weeks later, Jay flew to Seattle. “He took us in the apocryphal Honda Accord that he supposedly drove across the country,” Jay said with a laugh. “It was January, and when I got out of the car at the warehouse, my coat was covered in dog hair because his dog had been shedding in the back seat.” Bezos, embarrassed, personally brushed the coat off.

In the Amazon boardroom, Jay found himself sitting with Bezos and his CFO as they flipped through the latest issue of Forbes, which featured Bezos on the cover under the headline “Billion Dollar Bookseller.” “We knew why we were there,” Jay said. “You don’t have those conversations without realizing there must be an ulterior motive—and that must be acquisition.”

In 1998, Amazon acquired IMDB for a mix of cash and stock. “They made us an offer we couldn’t refuse,” Jay said. Though he left shortly afterward, the experience set the tone for his next ventures. “ I’m not sure that I am suited to a large bureaucratic organization,” he said. “I like to do things my way, not wait for somebody to tick a box that says it’s okay to be done.”

From Movie Databases to Message Boards

After IMDB, Jay turned his attention to another fast-rising corner of internet culture: online forums. While between projects, he stumbled across a message board about the shift to digital television in the UK. “It was being run by a bunch of people funding it out of their own pockets,” he recalled. “I went to them and said, ‘I think this is something we can put advertising on.’”

That forum became Digital Spy, which Jay and his partners launched as a media company in 2001. It combined entertainment news with vibrant discussion boards where fans and insiders mingled. “There were people in the industry and people just interested in whatever was on TV,” Jay said. “One guy who knew everything about EastEnders ended up writing columns for us and later became a script editor on the show.”

Digital Spy grew fast, aided by viral moments long before social media existed. “There was an event on Big Brother that caused controversy,” he said. “Our forums had been discussing it for three days, and when it hit the front page of The Sun, suddenly our traffic goes through the roof because when you searched about it on Google, the only thing you found was us, which led us to a very hairy two days trying to keep all our servers up and running.”

The site soon employed a dozen full-time staff and became one of the UK’s top entertainment destinations. “It was actually easy to make money,” Jay said. “We had less competition, and AdSense and DoubleClick made it possible to run a site off advertising alone.”

By the mid-2000s, Jay noticed Digital Spy being mentioned in the same breath as legacy outlets. “A News International executive was asked who their competition was, and he said, ‘The usual suspects—and Digital Spy.’ That was when we knew we’d arrived.”

In 2008, Jay sold Digital Spy to the French conglomerate Hachette, later acquired by Hearst. “They did nothing with it,” he said, amused. “But it’s still around and doing well.”

A Tougher Game: SportsMole and the Shrinking Ad Model

After serving out his non-compete, Jay and a former colleague launched SportsMole in 2010. It was meant to replicate the Digital Spy formula for sports, with a focus on Premier League football. “The problem,” Jay admitted, “was that sport was much harder. There was a lot more competition.”

SportsMole initially struggled to differentiate itself. “Our audience plateaued at 20 to 30 million page views a month,” he said. “That wasn’t enough to change the economics.” The site relied on young, enthusiastic writers—many of whom later moved into professional journalism—but lacked breakout personalities. “Our style guide kept personality out of it,” Jay said. “That made it easy to have lots of writers, but you didn’t end up with stars driving traffic.”

The turning point came during the pandemic. With matches suspended, the team reassessed what content actually resonated. “We realized that what worked best were match previews—journalists analyzing upcoming games, their predictions, and so on,” Jay explained. When sports returned, those previews began ranking highly in Google search results. “If you typed Team A versus Team B, we’d be the top result.”

Even so, the economics never returned to the easy days of Digital Spy. “The more advertising you put on, the less attractive the site becomes,” Jay said. “People use ad blockers, and if you try anti-ad-blocker scripts, it causes more problems. We had a lot of traffic from places like Nigeria and Kenya, where fans are obsessed with the Premier League—but advertisers weren’t bidding for those eyeballs.”

In 2024, Jay sold SportsMole to a French digital media company called Northstar. He stayed briefly to handle the post-Brexit paperwork but soon exited for good. Looking back, he’s ambivalent. “With hindsight, probably not worth the 15 years,” he said. “We got out okay, but if I’d known how long it would take, I would have thought harder about what we were trying to achieve.”

The Media Landscape Has Changed Beyond Recognition

Across his career, Jay has watched the internet transform from a niche network to an algorithm-driven ecosystem that swallows publishers whole. “It used to be that if you produced great content, Google would notice it,” he said. “Now even if your stuff is better, how do you get it to the top when there are four national outlets pumping out gunk?”

He also points out how fragmented the audience has become. “We could never make Facebook or Twitter work,” he said. “We weren’t a very clickbaity place. We tried it, but it didn’t generate engagement. The people we attracted through ads weren’t the right ones.”

Asked what kind of media startup he’d build in 2025, Jay pauses. “I think it would have to embrace personality-driven newsletters, podcasts, maybe live events,” he said. “But those require a different type of person. A good writer isn’t always a good podcaster.”

He also emphasizes the time and resource difference between written and audiovisual content. “A podcast takes much longer to produce,” he said. “You’ve got to edit it, make it sound and look good—it’s much more like hard work than text.”

From Media to Software

After three successful exits, Jay has turned his attention to something new: building software for the film industry. “Between all these ventures, I’d also made a few movies,” he said. “One of our interns from that period reached out ten years later—he’d started a business helping film productions manage locations.”

Jay invested and joined as a partner. The company offers a platform for location managers, production teams, and film commissions to catalog, tag, and visualize shooting sites. “It’s a modern tool that’s location-first,” he said. “You can zoom in on a map and see Gothic rooms if that’s what you’re looking for, because the AI tags images automatically. It’s replacing what’s been in people’s heads for years.”

After decades in advertising-funded media, he finds the B2B software world refreshingly straightforward. “The media business has become unbelievably hard,” he said. “Advertising is tough, subscriptions are tough, and now AI is scraping your content and regurgitating it so users never visit your site.”

Jay admits that even his own habits have changed. “Since subscribing to a paid search engine last year, I’ve realized I now use ChatGPT instead,” he said. “It goes and looks on the web, collects all the answers, and gives you a précis. If I were the website, I’d be asking—how am I going to make money?”