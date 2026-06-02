By the time Sipho Kings and Simon Allison launched The Continent in April 2020, they had developed a deep understanding of why so much of legacy media was in crisis. Over the previous decade, they’d watched advertising dollars flow to tech platforms, news organizations shed thousands of journalists, and publishers become increasingly dependent on search engines and social media algorithms that controlled their relationships with readers.

Kings had experienced that collapse firsthand. He began his journalism career in 2011 as a climate and environment reporter at one of South Africa’s most respected newspapers — just as the traditional media business model was beginning to unravel. “My whole career has been the collapse of media,” he said. After years spent writing long features and working inside legacy newsrooms, he began asking a fundamental question: What if the problem wasn’t journalism itself, but the way journalism was being distributed?

The answer he and Allison eventually landed on seemed almost counterintuitive: a PDF newspaper.

Rather than publish articles individually on a website and optimize them for search and social platforms, The Continent would package journalism into a single weekly edition designed specifically for smartphones. Readers would receive the entire publication through WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, or email — the same places where they already communicated with friends and family.

Six years later, that unusual bet has produced a publication with tens of thousands of readers, a distributed team across multiple countries, and a model that challenges many assumptions about how digital media needs to work. At a time when publishers are searching for ways to build direct relationships with audiences — and insulate themselves from increasingly unreliable platforms — The Continent represents an attempt to rebuild the newspaper for the mobile era.

In a recent interview, Kings explained how the publication grew entirely through word of mouth, why its unusual PDF format created a deeper relationship with readers, and how it’s building a sustainable media business outside the traditional web ecosystem.

Let’s jump into it…

Reimagining the newspaper instead of reinventing journalism

Before launching The Continent, Kings and Allison spent months discussing what had gone wrong with digital journalism.

Their conclusion was that publishers had sacrificed many of the best qualities of newspapers in their transition to the web. A newspaper offered readers a finite, curated experience. Editors decided what mattered, packaged stories together, and created a product that could be completed.

The internet replaced that experience with an endless stream.

“Websites and the whole model of distributing journalism through links and trying to game the Facebook system and everything else is horrible,” Kings said. “No one enjoys it. Our readers don’t enjoy it.”

They didn’t want to abandon the newspaper format; they wanted to adapt it.

The result was a weekly publication that looked more like a magazine but behaved like a digital-native product. Unlike traditional newspaper PDFs, which are often just replicas of print editions uploaded online, The Continent was built specifically for phones. Stories are short, pages are designed for vertical reading, and readers don’t need to pinch and zoom their screens.

“This format is fantastic,” Kings said. “Newspapers are really good at finite, curated storytelling. We asked ourselves, how do we do that digitally?”

The timing also shaped the opportunity. The publication launched just as Covid was accelerating layoffs and cutbacks across the journalism industry. At the same time, audiences across Africa were already consuming much of their information through messaging apps, particularly WhatsApp.

The insight was simple: instead of forcing readers to come to a website, bring journalism into the platforms where they already spent their time.

Building an African publication for African readers