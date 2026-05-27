By the time Riad Chikhani was 17 years old, he had already built and sold a thriving online gaming community. But the experience taught him a lesson that would shape the next decade of his career: internet audiences are fragile, communities require constant stewardship, and scale alone doesn’t guarantee durability.

The forum he created as a teenager around the game RuneScape had grown to more than 40,000 members and generated subscription revenue through paid memberships. Yet after he sold the business, the new owner quickly mismanaged it and shut it down. For Chikhani, watching the community disappear was more than emotionally painful — it became an early case study in how digital media brands lose relevance when operators abandon the culture that made audiences care in the first place.

That lesson would later become foundational to GAMURS Group, the gaming media company Chikhani founded at age 18 that now operates 17 publications, reaches roughly 60 million monthly users, and has remained profitable even as much of digital media has struggled through collapsing ad markets, platform dependency, and repeated waves of layoffs. The company’s portfolio includes gaming brands like Operation Sports and Destructoid.

In my interview with Chikhani, we discussed how GAMURS evolved from a failed gaming social network into a profitable media company, why it aggressively invested in esports before most publishers took the sector seriously, and how it uses operational scale across dozens of gaming subcultures to dominate search traffic while simultaneously building creator-led media brands.

Let’s jump into it…

From RuneScape Forums to Startup Founder

Chikhani’s entry into online business started in 2009 when he was still in high school in Sydney, Australia. Obsessed with the MMORPG RuneScape, he felt there wasn’t a comfortable place for gamers to discuss the title outside of mainstream social media platforms.

“At the time, social networks were thriving,” he said. “But the last thing I wanted to do was share my gaming stats and achievements with all of my high school friends.”

So he launched RuneGear using the open-source forum software MyBB. The site combined traditional gaming forum culture with aggressive search engine optimization tactics that helped it steadily acquire users through Google searches. But SEO was only part of the growth engine. The real accelerant was network effects.

“People were inviting their groups of friends onto it,” he said. “We had these little tight-knit groups in our already tight-knit forum.”

The business quickly became monetized through paid subscriptions — a surprisingly early example of community-supported gaming media. Members paid either $3.95 or $9.95 per month for premium features, while advertising provided supplemental revenue. For a teenager learning online business in real time, the site became an intensive crash course in digital publishing, audience psychology, and conversion optimization.

“I was measuring click-through rate monetization based on what color the button was,” he said.

By the time he sold RuneGear at 17 years old, the community had become a meaningful business. But watching the buyer dismantle it shortly afterward reinforced the importance of maintaining editorial and community DNA after acquisitions.

That lesson would later heavily influence GAMURS’s M&A strategy.

The Failed Social Network That Became a Media Company

After selling RuneGear, Chikhani and his co-founders attempted to build something significantly more ambitious: a social network for gamers.

The vision resembled a gaming-centric version of Facebook, where users could integrate their Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Twitch, and YouTube identities into one centralized gaming profile. Users could form communities, message each other, and connect with players across different games.

The founders bootstrapped much of the technology themselves. Chikhani taught himself how to code, studied computer science at university, and helped build the product for less than $30,000 before eventually raising nearly $600,000 in seed funding in early 2015.

But the product never achieved the viral growth required to sustain a social platform.

“We had built this really cool comprehensive technology,” he said. “But no one wanted a social network for gamers.”

Instead of shutting the company down entirely, the founders used their remaining capital to pivot. They surveyed their small but engaged user base and discovered a more practical problem: players wanted help finding reliable teammates in games like Counter-Strike.

At the time, matchmaking systems often paired players with strangers who lacked microphones, communication skills, or similar ability levels. GAMURS built a platform that allowed players to recruit teammates based on experience, communication preferences, and in-game statistics.

Importantly, the company accelerated growth through acquisition instead of building everything organically. Chikhani identified two small competing websites ranking well in search results and bought them cheaply before integrating them into the new product.

That strategy — acquiring fragmented niche properties, consolidating audiences, and improving operations — would later become a core GAMURS playbook.

The platform quickly scaled to roughly 30,000 monthly active users. But another problem emerged.

“We saw incredible levels of happy churn,” Chikhani said.

Users would arrive, find teammates, and then disappear. The product solved a specific problem too efficiently to sustain long-term engagement.

Ironically, that weakness eventually pushed the company into media.

Discovering the Opportunity in Esports Media

While operating the team-finding platform, GAMURS began noticing something unexpected from its users: many were heavily consuming esports content on Twitch but struggling to find quality editorial coverage surrounding tournaments and games.

“We went onto Twitch one day and saw the IEM tournament,” Chikhani said. “It had over 100,000 concurrents.”

But when he searched online for comprehensive coverage — transfer rumors, tournament analysis, strategy breakdowns, roster moves — the ecosystem barely existed.

Gaming publishers like IGN occasionally covered esports, but mostly as a side category. No company had built an ESPN-style publication dedicated entirely to competitive gaming.

“I thought that was pretty interesting,” he said. “It’s like stumbling upon the NBA or NFL and nobody’s got a comprehensive content offering.”

Rather than slowly building a newsroom from scratch, GAMURS again turned to acquisition. It bought three small esports publications, merged them together, and rapidly expanded hiring around them.

Within months, the esports operation had grown to roughly 300,000 monthly readers.

Crucially, GAMURS entered esports during a period of massive investor enthusiasm around the category. Venture capital flooded into esports organizations, leagues, and infrastructure companies as investors convinced themselves competitive gaming could become the next NFL or NBA.

Chikhani acknowledges GAMURS benefited from that broader momentum — particularly on the fundraising side. But he argues audience growth itself remained organic.

“You cannot force esports into a consumer’s hand,” he said.

That distinction mattered. Many esports startups built business models dependent on speculative investment flows. GAMURS instead focused on building audience-first media properties supported by search traffic and advertising revenue.

The Shift From Community Platform to SEO Machine