For decades, Diane Salvatore helped shape some of America’s most recognizable magazine brands. As a four-time editor in chief — including at Consumer Reports and Ladies’ Home Journal — she built a career around one core belief: journalism should make people’s lives safer and better.

Now, as executive director of the MedShadow Foundation, she’s applying that same consumer-protection ethos to one of the least transparent markets in America: prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

What she’s building isn’t just a health website. It’s a nonprofit investigative newsroom, a social video operation, and an advocacy engine — all designed to shine a light on what she calls the “shadow” side of modern medicine.

In a recent interview, Diane walked through how MedShadow operates as a nonprofit investigative newsroom, its expansion into social media video, and its plan to build a donor-supported model that funds independent health journalism.

A Career Built on Accountability

Salvatore describes a clear throughline in her career: consumer safety and health journalism.

At Consumer Reports, she oversaw a newsroom backed by massive testing labs staffed with scientists and technicians. The organization’s model was simple but powerful: rigorously test products, publish the results, and hold companies accountable.