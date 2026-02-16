How a small journalism nonprofit is holding the largest pharma companies to account
Diane Salvatore explained how the MedShadow Foundation uncovers the hidden ingredients and side effects of prescription drugs.
For decades, Diane Salvatore helped shape some of America’s most recognizable magazine brands. As a four-time editor in chief — including at Consumer Reports and Ladies’ Home Journal — she built a career around one core belief: journalism should make people’s lives safer and better.
Now, as executive director of the MedShadow Foundation, she’s applying that same consumer-protection ethos to one of the least transparent markets in America: prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
What she’s building isn’t just a health website. It’s a nonprofit investigative newsroom, a social video operation, and an advocacy engine — all designed to shine a light on what she calls the “shadow” side of modern medicine.
In a recent interview, Diane walked through how MedShadow operates as a nonprofit investigative newsroom, its expansion into social media video, and its plan to build a donor-supported model that funds independent health journalism.
A Career Built on Accountability
Salvatore describes a clear throughline in her career: consumer safety and health journalism.
At Consumer Reports, she oversaw a newsroom backed by massive testing labs staffed with scientists and technicians. The organization’s model was simple but powerful: rigorously test products, publish the results, and hold companies accountable.