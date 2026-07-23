When Brad Oleson stepped into the Chief Content Officer role at Benzinga in 2022, he didn’t encounter a struggling startup in need of a dramatic turnaround. The company, founded in a Detroit garage a decade earlier by Jason Raznick, had already completed one of the most impressive scaling runs in modern digital publishing. It had evolved from a fringe financial blog into a major media platform whose detailed stock analysis and real-time market updates were embedded directly into major brokerage apps like Robinhood and Fidelity, reaching millions of retail investors every month. Following a majority acquisition by private equity firm Beringer Capital in 2021, the company was primed for its next phase of institutional growth.

Yet behind that rapid expansion lay a structurally complex and fragmented media operation. Years of hyper-growth had created isolated silos across web editorial, breaking newswires, video production, social media handles, and newsletter products. At the same time, the broader digital publishing landscape was undergoing a seismic shift: search engines and social platforms were systematically suppressing outbound links, referral traffic was plummeting, and the historical playbook for monetizing online content was breaking down across the industry.

Over the next several years, Oleson led a quiet transformation of Benzinga’s media engine. Rather than chasing viral social clicks, forcing print journalists onto camera, or attempting to build a costly, all-in-one terminal to challenge legacy Wall Street incumbents, Benzinga methodically re-architected how its content was produced, packaged, and monetized. By treating social platforms as brand-building vehicles, turning email newsletters into standalone native products, aligning tiered subscriptions with distinct reader utilities, and embedding proprietary data into every channel, the company built a durable, multi-tiered business model.

In a recent interview, Oleson broke down how Benzinga restructured its newsroom, why he rejects the traditional “pivot to video” playbook, and how media operators can build resilient, highly diversified businesses in an era of platform volatility.

Let’s jump into it…

Unifying a Siloed Newsroom

Long before he joined Benzinga, Oleson had spent his career operating at the intersection of actionable market intelligence, institutional finance, and digital media. He began in the institutional investing world, delivering real-time intelligence for hedge funds and trading desks, before joining Bloomberg News. There, he served as a columnist and managed a team covering equity and stock movements across the Western Hemisphere, tasked with identifying why stocks were moving at any given moment and “cataloging capitalism” for Wall Street. He later rebuilt the news operation at Seeking Alpha and spent time at a brokerage startup before coming onboard at Benzinga.

That background shaped his perspective on what makes financial media fundamentally distinct from general digital publishing.

Unlike general news or consumer publishing, where content is consumed primarily for civic awareness or entertainment, financial journalism carries a direct utilitarian purpose. Readers use financial reporting to make investment decisions, manage risk, allocate capital, and protect their wealth. As a result, financial journalists are forced to wear two hats simultaneously: acting as rigorous reporters uncovering scoops while performing the analytical work of a market researcher who can translate complex data into actionable narrative.

“People think about news and media in one bucket, but financial media is a little bit different,” Oleson explained. “Not only are you trying to talk about what happened and find what’s newsworthy, but you’re also using widely accessible data to tell an interesting story... You kind of wear an analyst hat and a journalist hat at the same time.”

When Oleson arrived at Benzinga, he found an organization rich in domain expertise and news-gathering speed, but fragmented by its historical growth. During its early expansion phase, different teams had naturally built their own operational workflows in isolation. The video unit produced shows independently, the breaking news desk filed market updates for terminal users, the web editorial team chased search trends, and social media functioned as a passive distribution desk.

“My goal was to bring everything together so that if we were writing about a particular item where we had an exclusive and an interview, that interview was surfaced across all the different customer touchpoints available to us,” Oleson said.

Addressing this fragmentation required centralizing content coordination while respecting specialized skill sets. Rather than attempting to turn every reporter into a generalist, Oleson organized the newsroom into discrete desks defined by speed, depth, and distribution format:

The Benzinga Pro Newswire Desk: Operating with extreme focus on speed, accuracy, and tradeability. This team focuses on real-time news gathering, delivering headline-only alerts and rapid updates designed to explain stock movements within seconds for active traders and B2B brokerage partners.

The Web Editorial Desk: Focused on broader digital discovery, trend identification, and thematic coverage. This team analyzes regulatory filings, economic policies, personal finance themes, and emerging market sectors—such as nuclear energy stocks or AI infrastructure—producing explainers and step-back analysis for mass-market readers.

The Unified Social & Video Unit: Brought into direct coordination with editorial workflows, this group converts reporting into native graphics, short-form explainer videos, and visual assets tailored for social platform algorithms.

This structural realignment transformed single-use reporting into a multi-channel engine. An exclusive executive interview or proprietary market scoop could now simultaneously trigger a real-time audio squawk on Benzinga Pro, serve as the basis for a web analysis article, form the core of a short-form video explainer, and headline the morning newsletter.