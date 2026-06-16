When Mike Rogge bought Mountain Gazette in January 2020, he wasn’t acquiring a functioning media company. There were no employees, no active subscriber base, and no existing business infrastructure. The magazine, once a beloved countercultural voice in the outdoor world, had been dormant for years.

What he purchased was mostly intangible: a URL, a trademark, decades of archives, boxes of old magazines, and a name that still meant something to a certain kind of reader.

The price was $5,000.

After negotiating with the previous owner, Rogge met him at a Denver bar, handed him a check stuffed inside a hotel envelope, and waited for his response.

“He opened up the envelope, he looked at the amount, and he shrugged his shoulders and goes, ‘If the check clears, it’s yours — and you’re buying me a beer,’” Rogge recalled.

The deal was finalized over two Coors Banquets.

It was an unusual beginning for a media company, but almost everything about Mountain Gazette’s revival has run counter to conventional publishing wisdom. At a time when most media companies were optimizing for traffic, search, social platforms, and digital scale, Rogge wanted to build something intentionally limited: a massive, beautifully produced print magazine that published only twice a year.

There would be no endless content treadmill. No chasing Facebook clicks. No programmatic advertising. No free online version.

Five years later, Mountain Gazette has grown into a profitable independent publication with roughly 33,000 subscribers, a loyal community of readers, and a business model built around a simple idea: media companies don’t need the biggest possible audience. They need the right audience.

In our interview, Rogge explained why he rejected the traditional ad-driven media model, how a subscriber-first approach allowed him to invest more into writers and photographers, and why he believes print’s resurgence is tied to a broader backlash against an increasingly digital world.

Let’s jump into it…

Learning the power of community

Rogge’s path into media began long before he became a magazine owner. Growing up in upstate New York, skiing became central to his identity. His parents introduced him to the sport when he was five years old, and he spent much of his childhood night skiing at a small mountain near his home.

By his teenage years, he had found another passion: writing.

In the early 2000s, before social platforms dominated online communities, Rogge started contributing to skiing websites and forums. One of those communities was Newschoolers.com, a site where skiers uploaded videos, discussed the sport, and connected with each other.

He didn’t initially think of writing as a business. He interviewed athletes, filmmakers, and photographers because he was interested in their stories. Free gear felt like a major reward. Eventually, though, writing turned into paid work.

“This is the only thing I’m good at,” Rogge said. “This is the only thing I know how to do.”

After college, he joined Ski The East, a regional skiing website and apparel company that taught him a lesson that would later influence Mountain Gazette: passionate communities matter more than mass audiences.

The Northeast skiing community wasn’t huge, but it was intensely loyal. People gathered around shared experiences and a common identity.

“It taught me the value of building a community on the internet,” he said.

That understanding deepened when Rogge landed what he considered a dream job: associate editor at Powder Magazine.

For generations of skiing writers, Powder represented the pinnacle of the industry. Founded in 1972, it became known as “the Bible of skiing,” publishing the kind of longform storytelling that shaped outdoor culture.

“For me, it was like a comedian getting to Saturday Night Live,” Rogge said.

At Powder, he learned how magazines were made. He edited stories, worked on print issues, and helped launch the publication’s early social media presence.

But he also witnessed the early stages of a shift that would transform the entire media industry.

Watching media chase the wrong incentives