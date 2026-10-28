When Nicole Hunn launched Gluten Free on a Shoestring in 2009, she had no experience running a media business. She was a recently laid-off lawyer who had spent years experimenting with gluten-free recipes after her son was diagnosed with celiac disease. Frustrated by the poor quality and high prices of gluten-free products, she saw an opportunity to build a business around helping families like hers. Nearly two decades later, she’s built a successful recipe website supported by programmatic advertising, amassed an email list of 130,000 subscribers, and published six cookbooks.

But that success has also exposed her to many of the challenges facing independent publishers. Her advertising revenue depends heavily on traffic from Google and Facebook, both of which have become increasingly unpredictable. Her traditionally published cookbooks never generated the income she’d hoped for, and her experiments with memberships and online courses failed to gain traction. Now she’s exploring whether selling products directly to her audience can create a more sustainable business. Her latest experiment is a self-published cookbook that’s already generating significantly more pre-orders than any of her previous books.

In a recent interview, Hunn explained why traditional cookbook publishing never generated the kind of revenue she’d hoped for, how Google’s changing search ecosystem has forced her to rethink her business strategy, and why she’s now betting on direct-to-consumer products to build a more sustainable future.

Let’s jump into it…

Building a business around an underserved audience