SailGP is only a little over five years old, and yet the competitive sailing league has already built out a substantial fan base all across the world. Not only are its competitions broadcast on linear TV channels, it also produces an impressive amount of content that includes YouTube videos, social media clips, and podcasts. In 2022, it hired Melissa Lawton, a longtime sports broadcast producer, to run its content operations, and she’s invested heavily in everything from live streaming to highly-produced docuseries.

In a recent interview, Melissa explained how SailGP’s media operations fit within its larger business and walked through her team’s approach to producing both shortform and longform content.

Check out the interview below:

Want to listen to an audio version of this interview?

Then subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts. [Apple] [Spotify] [YouTube]

Here’s an article summarizing the key insights

When people think about sailing, they often picture white sails billowing in the wind, a single boat gliding slowly across a blue horizon. SailGP shatters that image. With 12 national teams racing state-of-the-art catamarans that reach speeds of more than 60 miles per hour, the league has redefined sailing as a high-octane, edge-of-your-seat spectator sport. And at the center of its transformation into a global media entity is Melissa Lawton, SailGP’s Chief Content Officer.

Lawton, a veteran of both Red Bull and Meta, has brought a new vision to the sport—one that sees SailGP not just as a competition on water, but as a media property in its own right. Her challenge: turning an emerging league into a global brand that audiences don’t just watch, but follow, share, and obsess over.

Redefining Sailing for the Masses

Founded just five years ago by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and legendary sailor Sir Russell Coutts, SailGP was designed to flip traditional sailing on its head. Instead of solitary yachts drifting out at sea, SailGP stages races close to shore, where fans can feel the spray of water as boats zoom past grandstands. The action is intense: crashes, split-second maneuvers, and national teams battling in up to eight fleet races per weekend.