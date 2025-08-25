When Kevin Raposo launched KnowTechie in 2014, he had no idea it would grow into a thriving tech news outlet — he just wanted journalists to answer his emails. He was working as a PR consultant and figured reporters would be more receptive to his pitches if they considered him to be one of their peers.

But after three years of running the site, its audience blew up, and Kevin was able to hire several writers to expand its coverage. And while the rise of generative AI has eaten into its traffic, KnowTechie continues to drive meaningful revenue.

In a recent interview, Kevin walked me through his accidental entry into content marketing, his strategy for growing KnowTechie’s audience, and how running the site impacts his day job as a tech PR consultant.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Raposo shared how he stumbled into content marketing, scaled a blog into a sustainable business, and continues to balance publishing with his work in tech PR. His story is as much about persistence and adaptation as it is about the quirks of the digital media economy.

From Warehouse Worker to SEO Specialist

Raposo’s journey into media began almost by accident. In the early 2010s, he was working in the warehouse of SimpliSafe, the Boston-based home security company, when management tapped him for a new assignment.

“They needed someone to man up their SEO,” he recalled. “I didn’t even know what SEO meant, but I decided to give it a shot.”