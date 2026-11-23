When Kylie Low launched the podcast Dark Downeast in 2020, she had no production team, no major marketing budget, and no plans to turn the podcast into a full-time business. She was working a demanding day job while waking up at 4 a.m. to research, write, and record episodes about true crime cases in her native New England. She handled everything herself, from interviewing victims’ families to editing the audio and selling advertisements. What she did have was a clear editorial strategy: focus on overlooked regional cases, approach them with the rigor of a journalist, and give victims’ families a platform to tell their stories.

That strategy eventually caught the attention of Ashley Flowers, the host of Crime Junkie and founder of the podcast network Audiochuck. When Dark Downeast joined the network in January 2023, it shot to the top of the podcast charts, exposing its stories to a much larger audience. The partnership also gave Low access to production and marketing resources that allowed her to spend more time on investigative reporting while building a sustainable career around her show. Her experience offers a useful case study in how independent creators can build an audience through niche positioning, leverage larger distribution networks to accelerate growth, and expand without sacrificing their editorial identity.

In a recent interview, Low discussed the challenges of producing a weekly investigative podcast as a solo creator, the importance of building trust with victims’ families, and how joining Audiochuck allowed her to dramatically expand the show’s reach while freeing up time for more ambitious reporting.

Let’s jump into it…

Finding a niche in a crowded market