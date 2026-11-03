In 2007, Jonathan Thomas launched Anglotopia, a website dedicated to British culture, history, and travel for an American audience. What began as a side project quickly evolved into a successful media business, fueled by traffic from Google and Facebook. By 2011, Anglotopia was generating more revenue than Thomas earned at his day job, allowing him to pursue it full-time. But over the next decade, the platforms that powered his growth began pulling back. At its peak, Anglotopia attracted roughly half a million monthly visitors. Today, that number is closer to 10,000.

Rather than abandon the business, Thomas experimented with alternative revenue streams. He launched an ecommerce store, published books, introduced a print magazine, and eventually developed a paid membership program. Today, Anglotopia generates revenue from memberships, book publishing, and marketing partnerships, supported by a loyal audience that includes 50,000 email subscribers. While the business hasn’t returned to its previous heights, Thomas has kept it operating by shifting his focus away from maximizing traffic and toward monetizing his most dedicated followers.

In a recent interview, Thomas explained how he transformed nearly two decades of evergreen content into a profitable book publishing business, why he abandoned advertising in favor of paid memberships and direct audience relationships, and how he’s adapting to a media landscape in which Google and Facebook can no longer be relied upon to drive growth.

Let’s jump into it…

Building a business around a cultural obsession