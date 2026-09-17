Design Anthology was founded in 2014 around a straightforward idea: some of the most interesting design work in Asia-Pacific wasn’t getting the international attention it deserved. At the time, much of the global design conversation still revolved around Europe, particularly Italy, while architects and designers across places like China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Hong Kong struggled to break through internationally.

The magazine set out to close that gap. From the beginning, it positioned itself as a premium print product that could connect Asia-Pacific designers to a global audience while producing journalism substantial enough to remain relevant years after publication. Over the next decade, that mission evolved into something much broader. Today, Design Anthology spans print, digital subscriptions, advertising, branded partnerships, events, and a YouTube channel with more than half a million subscribers.

What’s notable is what Design Anthology hasn’t done. It hasn’t tried to maximize pageviews, flood social platforms with disposable content, or turn itself into a high-volume publishing operation. Instead, its strategy has been to protect scarcity, deepen its relationships with readers and advertisers, and extend the same editorial sensibility across multiple formats.

Jeremy Smart joined the magazine in 2018 as an art director and gradually moved into editorial leadership, becoming its sole editor in chief last year. In a recent interview, we discussed why the company still sees premium print as central to its identity, how it has built an advertising business around long-term relationships rather than audience scale, and how its fast-growing YouTube presence serves as a gateway into the rest of the brand.

Let’s jump into it…

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