When JJ Hornblass launched a tiny print newsletter covering the home equity securities market in 1995, he wasn’t trying to build a diversified B2B media company with conferences, data products, and international events. He was trying to move faster than his employer. At the time, Hornblass was an editor at American Banker, covering the rapidly expanding asset-backed securitization market. He saw a boom unfolding in consumer credit and believed Wall Street needed highly specialized newsletters devoted to these emerging niches. But after pitching the idea internally, he was told management would need a year to decide whether to pursue it. Hornblass immediately recognized the flaw in that timeline. “In a year?” he recalled thinking. “There is no way this opportunity is going to last a year. These markets were growing so greatly that somebody was going to build a newsletter for them.”

So he quit and launched the publication himself. That newsletter — Home Equity News — eventually became the foundation for Royal Media, a bootstrapped B2B media company that now operates across four niche industries with a business spanning subscriptions, events, and increasingly, proprietary data products. Over the past three decades, Royal Media has navigated nearly every major disruption in modern publishing: the transition from print to digital, the collapse of advertising economics, the rise of paywalls, the financial crisis, the pandemic-era upheaval in events, and now the emergence of AI-driven information abundance. Throughout that evolution, Hornblass has maintained a philosophy that increasingly defines successful niche media businesses: survival depends on constant iteration.

From The New York Times copy boy to B2B entrepreneur

Hornblass’s path into media started unusually early. At 18 years old, before even beginning college, he met Sam Freedman, a reporter at The New York Times who became his mentor after a dinner at Hornblass’s family home. Soon afterward, Hornblass began stringing for the Times, contributing short campus-focused stories while simultaneously working overnight shifts as a copy boy on the paper’s news desk.

The schedule was brutal. He worked the 7:15 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. shift while attending college during the day. But the experience immersed him in the mechanics of news production at one of the world’s most influential newspapers. Eventually, he attended Columbia Journalism School and later moved to Asia to work as a reporter.

Yet even during those early journalism years, another influence shaped his trajectory: his father. Hornblass had promised him that while he could spend some time as a reporter, he would eventually move to the business side of media. “He thought being a journalist was going to lead to a life of poverty,” Hornblass joked during the interview.

That tension between editorial ambition and business pragmatism would ultimately define Royal Media’s strategy. Unlike many journalists who stumble reluctantly into monetization, Hornblass was thinking about media economics from the beginning.

After returning from Asia, he joined American Banker and worked on the mortgage desk covering consumer credit markets. At the time, Wall Street was rapidly turning various forms of consumer debt — mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and student loans — into securitized financial products. These markets were exploding with growth, and Hornblass realized they were underserved from an information standpoint.

The idea behind Home Equity News was simple but powerful: create an expensive, highly specialized newsletter for executives operating in one narrow but lucrative corner of finance.

That model was already proven inside B2B publishing. Companies like Institutional Investor had built profitable businesses around premium newsletters targeted at professional audiences. Hornblass believed the same playbook could work in mortgage securities.

What he didn’t have was capital.

Building a newsletter business before the internet

Home Equity News started as an eight-page folded print newsletter produced largely by Hornblass himself. He handled reporting, writing, circulation, invoicing, and customer acquisition. The product sold for roughly $495 annually — a meaningful subscription price in the mid-1990s — and was mailed directly to finance professionals.

Critically, he already had relationships inside the industry from his reporting days at American Banker. “There weren’t a lot of people covering these markets at the time,” he said. “So I had plenty of sources.”

His first marketing campaign was almost comically simple. Hornblass compiled a list of roughly 100 to 200 contacts he already knew professionally and mailed them a subscription pitch. The response rate was extraordinary. “I think I had a 50% response rate,” he recalled. “I’ll never get close to that again.”

That early traction validated the core thesis behind Royal Media’s long-term strategy: in deeply specialized industries, distribution advantages often come from trust and embeddedness rather than scale.

Still, profitability didn’t come easily.

Hornblass spent years reinvesting nearly everything back into the business, delaying his own salary in favor of hiring reporters and launching new products. At one point, his wife intervened and told him the arrangement was no longer sustainable. Looking back, Hornblass now sees that moment as formative.

“It’s non-normative to not take a salary,” he said. “Once you have a real P&L, you understand what you need to do in order to create a profitable enterprise. Otherwise, it’s not real.”

That realization pushed Royal Media toward becoming an actual operating business rather than an endlessly self-sacrificing startup project — a trap many independent media founders still struggle with today.

Expanding through vertical specialization

Royal Media’s early growth strategy revolved around replicating its newsletter model across adjacent financial sectors. After Home Equity News came auto finance, which covered another rapidly growing corner of securitized consumer lending.

The strategy wasn’t simply to build more content brands. It was to dominate highly specific information markets where large generalist financial media companies couldn’t compete at the same level of specialization.

Back then, that moat largely came from reporting depth.

Hornblass argues that niche B2B media once possessed a structural advantage over larger players like Bloomberg because the markets were so idiosyncratic. “We crushed Bloomberg in our segments,” he said. “Not because Bloomberg wasn’t amazing, but because these were very contained markets.”

The challenge, however, was that scaling these businesses required constant reinvestment. Royal Media remained entirely bootstrapped, forcing Hornblass to grow carefully while simultaneously expanding editorial coverage.

Employee number one, hired in 1996, still works at the company today.

That gradual growth eventually positioned Royal Media to diversify beyond financial services altogether. Following the 2008 financial crisis — which heavily impacted the company because of its exposure to lending markets — Royal Media acquired brands in other sectors, including air cargo and telecommunications.

Those acquisitions reflected another core lesson Hornblass learned over time: building entirely new media brands from scratch had become dramatically harder.

“I’m very pessimistic about that,” he said regarding launching new publications today. “I don’t think it’s easy to find new avenues to explore.”

Instead, Royal Media increasingly shifted toward acquiring established niche brands with existing audiences and then expanding monetization around them.

The digital transition and the slow death of print