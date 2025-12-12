What if you took Morning Brew’s approach to newsletter writing and applied it to local news? That was the original idea behind 6AM City, a company that launched its first newsletter in Greenville, South Carolina in 2016 and gradually expanded into over a dozen cities.

For most of its history, 6AM City’s approach was to hire a handful of editors in each city and then gradually build up an audience and advertiser base. But in the last year, it developed a playbook for using AI to launch newsletters in smaller, less populated areas, with the goal of eventually hiring human editors once those newsletters reached certain financial thresholds.

In a recent interview, co-founder Ryan Heafy explained how these AI newsletters actually work, where they get their information, and what guardrails the company has put in place to ensure quality control.

Check out the interview below:

When Ryan Heafy talks about scaling local media, he doesn’t sound like a typical publisher. He instead sounds more like the head of product at a tech firm — which makes sense given he spent years in project management at aerospace companies.

In fact, his process-driven mindset has shaped 6AM City from the beginning. Founded in 2016 in Greenville, South Carolina, the company set out to answer a deceptively simple question: What if you took Morning Brew’s breezy, five-minute newsletter format and applied it to local news?

Nearly a decade later, 6AM City operates newsletters in more than 400 U.S. markets and reaches over two million subscribers. But its most consequential shift has happened only recently — a move toward AI-powered “seed markets” that allow the company to launch daily local newsletters in towns as small as 20,000 people, for pennies a day, without immediately hiring editors.

The goal, Heafy insists, isn’t to replace journalists. It’s to build a nation-wide local news infrastructure that could eventually support a large network of community editors.

From Legacy Print to Newsletter Scale

6AM City began not as a startup, but as an experiment inside a traditional newspaper company. Heafy’s business partner Ryan Johnston came from Community Journals, a family-owned print publisher with deep roots in Greenville — and almost no digital presence.

“At the time, that was when you had Morning Brew getting off the ground, The Hustle, the Charlotte Agenda,” Heafy recalled. “There was a real opportunity to take this local media company that’s all print and hop into the newsletter space and maybe scale.”

The initial product borrowed heavily from the Charlotte Agenda playbook: a conversational tone, a short daily read, and a strict avoidance of divisive topics like crime and partisan politics. That editorial stance wasn’t accidental.

“That really gave us a larger total addressable market,” Heafy said. “It was a safe place for advertisers.”

The first Greenville newsletter launched with an unusual advantage: a built-in advertiser base. The company pre-sold roughly $500,000 in advertising to local businesses that had already been buying print ads. With revenue secured, expansion followed — first to nearby cities in the Southeast, then outward.

Building a Playbook for Local Launches

For years, 6AM City expanded the hard way: boots on the ground, offices in-market, and multiple editors per city. At one point, each new market launched with a managing editor and two additional editors, splitting duties between newsletter production and community engagement.

Over time, the company refined that structure.

“We realized it’s almost better to empower a single editor in each market,” Heafy said, “and centralize the rest of the operations.”

Behind that shift was something few media startups bother to build: a literal playbook. Heafy described a printed manual, four to five inches thick, that detailed every step of launching and operating a local newsletter. New hires were mailed a copy.

“That explanation of everything that we do is documented,” he said. That documentation later became the foundation for automation.

How 6AM City Decides Where to Expand

Not every city gets the same treatment. Today, 6AM City effectively runs two businesses in parallel.

The first is its “core” markets — roughly 18 cities with full editorial and sales teams. The second is a much larger universe of “seed markets,” which now number more than 400.

When deciding whether a city merits full staffing, the company looks for what Heafy calls the “three A’s”: advertisers, audience, and advocates.

“If those three things are present, we go in with full-time staff straight out of the gate,” he said.

Often that expansion is accelerated by regional advertisers, acquisitions of smaller newsletters, or local economic development groups that actively recruit 6AM City to launch in their communities.

Historically, the company focused on mid-tier cities — places with strong civic pride but limited competition — rather than media-saturated metros like New York or Los Angeles.

The Facebook Ads Reality Check

Audience growth, however, has rarely been romantic.

“We’ve gotten really good at Meta lead ads,” Heafy said. “We can acquire subscribers for under a dollar.”

Despite Facebook’s declining cultural cachet, Heafy remains blunt about its effectiveness. The company uses paid acquisition as a baseline, comparing every other growth tactic against it.

“If I spend $5,000 on an event, and I don’t convert that into 5,000 subscribers or $5,000 in advertising, then the ROI wasn’t there,” he said.

While organic growth from original reporting exists — especially in core markets — Heafy argues that many local publishers overestimate its sustainability.

“People write amazing newsletters for small, highly engaged audiences,” he said. “But it’s hard to monetize that. Eventually it becomes a passion project, not a profit center.”

What 6AM City’s Editors Actually Do

In core markets, every newsletter is still produced entirely by humans. Editors write original stories daily, focusing on lifestyle, development, events, and practical civic information.

“We’re not sharing opinion,” Heafy said. “It’s more like civics 101. What does this mean for your community?”

Editors are encouraged to participate in community life — attending festivals, visiting new restaurants — but the company also leans heavily on user-generated content and tips.

“In mature cities, the inbox is overwhelming,” Heafy said. “Often our staff are getting information ahead of traditional broadcast and newspaper outlets.”

Technology helps surface relevant content from business websites, nonprofits, municipal pages, and other non-news sources — turning editors into high-speed curators rather than relentless field reporters.

Advertising: Local, Regional, and Profitable

6AM City is primarily advertising-supported, but its revenue model looks different from most national newsletters.

Rather than selling a single “sponsor of the day,” the company sells newsletter inventory à la carte: headers, mini-articles, text ads, and banners. That approach drives higher total CPMs, especially at the local level.

“We have newsletters that can do a million dollars a year in revenue against 60,000 subscribers,” Heafy said.

Most advertising is local or regional, with national advertisers making up roughly 10–15% of revenue. Creative is typically white-glove, with 6AM City’s team writing the copy — even for advertisers.

“When we’re allowed to editorialize what they provide, performance is better,” Heafy said.

To reduce friction for small advertisers, the company also built a self-serve ad portal, which now handles classifieds, events, job listings, and low-dollar placements. While it accounts for a minority of revenue, it frees sales staff to focus on larger deals.

The AI Pivot: Buying Good Daily

The most significant change came earlier this year, when 6AM City acquired Good Daily, an automated newsletter network built by developer Matthew Henderson.

Henderson joined 6AM City as VP of engineering, bringing with him a fully automated publishing stack — but limited sales and editorial infrastructure.

“We married the two businesses together,” Heafy said. “And started passing our editorial brand standards into that product.”

The result is a new class of newsletters that are entirely AI-produced — but not in the way most people imagine.

“Extractive,” Not Generative, AI

Heafy is adamant that 6AM City is not asking AI to invent stories.

“If you told it to write a whole newsletter every day, you’d get a bunch of false, hallucinated information,” he said.

Instead, the system works by compressing existing content.

“When we use generative AI, it’s really extractive generative,” Heafy explained. “It’s summarization, not expansion.”

The AI pulls from validated sources across a community — business websites, city pages, nonprofits, employers — and distills them into short news notes. Because the system contracts information rather than inventing it, Heafy says accuracy is far higher.

Each item passes through automated validation and scoring before publication. There is no human editor, but there are guardrails.

From Seed Market to Core Market

These AI newsletters are designed as stepping stones, not endpoints.

“You start to build an audience. You start to build revenue,” Heafy said. “Once you hit a certain revenue threshold, we go from seed market to core.”

That threshold is financial, not audience-based. If a newsletter can support the cost of an editor — roughly $5,000 a month in revenue — the company considers staffing it.

“It’s more about the revenue number than the size of the audience,” Heafy said.

So far, none of the newly integrated AI newsletters have officially crossed that line, but Heafy expects that to change as branding, monetization, and infrastructure mature.

Why This Model Scales Where Others Failed

The strategy echoes earlier local media ambitions — most notably Patch — but with one crucial difference.

“Patch hired 800 reporters,” Heafy said. “That’s a huge amount of overhead.”

6AM City, by contrast, grows outward from profitability. It launches cheaply, proves demand, and only then adds staff.

“We don’t do anything unless it pays for itself,” Heafy said.

That discipline, he argues, gives the company optionality — the ability to later add video, audio, or beat reporting without risking collapse.

The Long View on Local Media

Heafy doesn’t claim 6AM City will solve investigative journalism or replace legacy newsrooms. But he does believe it can provide a scalable foundation.

“We’re creating bodies of work and data sets that are infinitely scalable to any platform,” he said. “We’re not bound to one format.”

In a media landscape littered with capital-intensive failures, 6AM City is betting that restraint — not ambition — is what finally makes local news durable.

“We picked a hard industry,” Heafy said. “Media is hard. Local media is really hard. But I think we’re doing a pretty good job with where we’re at today.”