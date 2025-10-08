By the time Eric Coffie launched his YouTube channel in 2016, he was already one of the most successful federal government contractors in the US and employed an entire team that specialized in erecting steel buildings. The YouTube channel came out of his frustration of having to repeat the same advice over and over again to those wanting to break into the industry; he figured he could just record some video explainers and send them to people.

But the success of the channel led to him expanding into podcasts, and then before he knew it Eric was operating an entire media company that spanned across video, podcasts, online courses, coaching, events, and even a paid community.

In a recent interview, Eric explained how he found an audience by going extremely niche and why he wants to shut down most of his media revenue streams so he can regrow his contracting business.

Check out the interview below:

Want to listen to an audio version of this interview?

Then subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts. [Apple] [Spotify] [YouTube]

Here’s an article summarizing the key insights from the interview:

In 2007, when the U.S. housing market collapsed, Eric Coffie was staring down the end of his short-lived real estate career. He had been working in South Florida as both an agent and investor, but when the bottom fell out, he needed a new path. What he found, almost by accident, would change the trajectory of his life: federal government contracting.

“I had no background in construction,” Coffie recalled. “I was just a realtor trying to survive after the crash. But I had a couple of contractors working for me—just regular AC and electrical guys—and one of them said, ‘Hey man, you ever heard about government contracts?’ That conversation changed everything.”

Over the next decade, Coffie went from broker to builder, from hustling through government RFPs to employing teams erecting steel buildings on military bases across the country. By 2016, he had parlayed his contracting knowledge into a growing YouTube channel, and soon after, a full-fledged media company that spanned podcasts, courses, events, and a 5,000-member online community.

But now, at the peak of his influence, Coffie is preparing to shut most of it down.

“I’m going back into contracting,” he said flatly. “The media company was fun, but when you’re chasing contracts worth hundreds of millions, potentially billions, that’s going to trump anything this business could ever do.”

Learning to Play the Government’s Game

Coffie’s entry into contracting was scrappy. He started by partnering with established vendors—an air-conditioning company and a painting business—who had skilled workers but no patience for the mountains of paperwork required by federal procurement.