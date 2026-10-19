Amy Suto spent years climbing the Hollywood ladder. After graduating from USC’s screenwriting program, she worked her way through a series of assistant jobs before finally earning a writing credit on the television series Condor. It was the kind of breakthrough that aspiring screenwriters spend years chasing. But by the time she reached that milestone, Suto was questioning whether she wanted to spend the rest of her career writing other people’s stories. Meanwhile, her side business ghostwriting memoirs for professional athletes and wealthy entrepreneurs had become increasingly lucrative. She was making more money outside Hollywood than inside it, and she had far more control over her work.

Suto eventually left Hollywood to pursue a career that now spans several businesses. She still ghostwrites books for clients, but she’s also built a paid Substack newsletter with more than 1,000 subscribers, launched a freelance job platform with her husband, and self-published several novels. She’s cultivated an audience on TikTok by teaching people how to make a living as professional writers. Rather than concentrate on a single niche, she’s built an ecosystem in which each project helps generate audiences, customers, and opportunities for the others. So how does she manage these businesses without spreading herself too thin? And how has she turned her writing expertise into multiple streams of recurring revenue?

In a recent interview, Suto explained how she manages to juggle so many creative projects while still finding time to pursue new business opportunities, how she built a Substack with more than 1,000 paid subscribers by putting curated freelance job opportunities behind a paywall, and how she’s using serialized fiction to generate recurring revenue while building an audience for her novels.

Let’s jump into it…

Leaving Hollywood behind