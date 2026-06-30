Editor’s note: This case study is based on an interview I conducted in 2023. I’m currently on vacation and will return to regular programming on the week of July 6th.

When JR Raphael first started writing seriously about Android, it was far from obvious that Google’s mobile operating system would become one of the most important computing platforms in the world.

The iPhone had captured the imagination of consumers and the tech press. BlackBerry still had a strong foothold in the business market. Android, meanwhile, was viewed by many as another experimental Google project — one that might disappear before it ever gained mainstream adoption.

“Early on, no one took it seriously as something that people were going to use,” Raphael recalled. “Google has a bit of a track history of coming up with these ambitious ideas, working on them for a couple years, a few years, five years maybe, and then just pivoting, changing course, giving up.”

But Raphael saw something others didn’t. While covering technology as a freelance journalist, he noticed that Android’s early adoption numbers were small but steadily increasing. More manufacturers were adopting it. More devices were entering development. The ecosystem was expanding.

He began writing analysis pieces arguing that Android was on a trajectory to become a major force in mobile computing. Readers were not always receptive.

“I would just get ripped to pieces by people in the comments,” he said. “The smartphone stuff, especially back then, it’s like a little bit of a religion.”

That early conviction eventually became the foundation of his career. He launched a dedicated Android Intelligence column at Computerworld, built credibility as one of the few traditional journalists focused entirely on the platform, and eventually transformed that expertise into an independent media business.

What started as a newsletter designed mostly to maintain a direct connection with readers gradually evolved into a diversified operation built around memberships, sponsorships, courses, and community.

By 2022, Android Intelligence had become Raphael’s primary professional focus and the majority of his income — a transition that reflected a broader shift happening across the media industry. Journalists who once depended entirely on publications for distribution and monetization were discovering that their expertise, reputation, and audience relationships could become standalone businesses.

In our interview, JR explained to me why he was such an early fan of Android, what motivated him to launch the newsletter and how he turned it into a thriving business.

Let’s jump into it…

Finding a niche before everyone else noticed it

Raphael didn’t set out to become an entrepreneur.

His career began in broadcast journalism, where he worked as a TV news producer. After several years, he decided he wanted a change and initially expected to move into public relations.

Then the job he planned to take disappeared before he even started.

“It was a nonprofit and they lost funding,” he said. “So that led me on a little journey of, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll try to do a little freelance writing while I look for my next job — my next real job, as I thought at the time.’”

About six months later, he realized freelancing had become the real job.

Unlike many freelance writers who spend much of their time pitching individual stories, Raphael built his career around long-term editorial relationships. He wrote regularly for outlets like PCWorld, Computerworld, Fast Company, and The Verge.

Technology was a natural fit. He had grown up interested in computers, running a bulletin board system as a kid and learning how to build PCs. When Android launched in 2008, it immediately grabbed his attention.

“I kind of connected with it and was interested in it and started writing about it,” he said. “Somewhat inadvertently, that kind of became my beat and my primary area of focus.”

That timing proved crucial.

Most major technology publications covered Android occasionally, but few treated it as a dedicated beat. Raphael believed there was enough happening inside the ecosystem to justify regular coverage.

Editors were skeptical.

“I don’t think there’s going to be enough there,” he remembers being told. “There aren’t enough people who want to read about it. You’re not going to be able to write two or three things a week.”

But Computerworld decided to take a chance. Within months, the audience demand became obvious.

For Raphael, the biggest advantage wasn’t simply getting there early. It was accumulating years of context. After covering Google and Android from the beginning, he could recognize patterns that newer writers couldn’t.

“Something that happens today, I can contextualize having watched it so closely all this time.”

That deep subject expertise would later become the foundation for his own media property.

Turning a column audience into a direct relationship

When Raphael launched the Android Intelligence newsletter in 2018, newsletters had not yet become synonymous with independent creator businesses.

Substack had not exploded into mainstream awareness. Few journalists viewed email lists as a path toward building independent companies. Many simply saw newsletters as a way to stay connected with readers.

Raphael approached it the same way.

A friend who ran a tech newsletter kept telling him how valuable it was to have a direct relationship with an audience — one where he controlled the experience and communication.

“So a little bit on a whim, I decided, okay, I’ll give this a shot,” Raphael said.

The earliest version was modest. It linked to his columns, highlighted important Android developments, and included some original material that wasn’t available anywhere else.

Even then, Raphael probably spent more time on it than he could justify.

“I was excited about it and passionate about it,” he said.

Unlike someone launching from scratch, he had an advantage: years of publishing under the Android Intelligence brand. His editors allowed him to promote the newsletter alongside his work, and his existing readership gave him an initial audience.

The first issue went out to roughly 800 subscribers.

But Raphael quickly learned that an existing reputation only helped with discovery. Retention required creating something people actually valued.

“You either win them over or you don’t,” he said. “If it’s not interesting, people unsubscribe or stop paying attention.”

Over time, the newsletter developed its own identity separate from his outside writing. The format evolved into a curated mix of analysis, recommendations, and practical advice — built around recurring sections like things readers needed to know and things they should try.

The audience wasn’t just looking for Android news. They wanted someone who could filter the noise.