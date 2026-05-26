When David Stein launched his investing podcast in 2014, podcasting was still early enough in its history that Apple’s search engine could be gamed with a few clever metadata tweaks. Stein discovered that if he included the names of popular finance podcasts in his show’s author field, Apple’s primitive search algorithm would surface his podcast alongside much larger competitors. Someone searching for NPR’s Planet Money might suddenly encounter Money for the Rest of Us sitting nearby in the rankings.

That discovery helped Stein build an early audience, but the real story isn’t about podcast SEO hacks. It’s about how a former institutional investment strategist transformed a niche finance podcast into a durable subscription business generating well into the six figures — and why he now believes the future of his company lies less in media and more in software. Over the past decade, Stein has quietly built a high-priced membership community around investing education, survived the increasingly difficult economics of podcast advertising, and recently launched a SaaS-style investing platform aimed at giving retail investors tools previously reserved for institutional money managers.

In a recent interview, Stein walked me through how he developed his investing expertise, what he offers to paying members, and why he launched his own premium investing app.

Let’s jump into it…

Leaving Wall Street’s Institutional World

Before he became a podcaster, Stein spent nearly two decades in institutional asset management. After earning an MBA in finance and working in corporate finance roles, he joined an investment consulting firm that advised university endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Over 17 years, he rose to managing partner and chief investment strategist, helping oversee portfolios for organizations including the Texas A&M University System and the Sierra Club Foundation.

By the time he reached his mid-40s, though, Stein had hit a ceiling professionally and financially. “I was at the peak of my career,” he said. “There was not another rung on the ladder.”

Part of the problem was burnout. Stein had grown tired of the institutional investing world’s obsession with relative performance — the endless benchmarking against indexes and peer portfolios that often encouraged short-term thinking.

“Your typical institutional investor has about a patience level of three years,” he explained. “If there’s an aspect of the portfolio that’s not performing the way they would expect, then after about three years they get tired and they’re ready to switch.”

That dynamic often led to unnecessary churn and reactive decision-making. Stein wanted out of the cycle. So in 2012, after reaching what he called “his number” financially, he left the firm.

Initially, he framed the departure as retirement. Clients were told he was stepping away from full-time work. But Stein quickly discovered he still enjoyed talking and teaching about investing — just not within the confines of institutional finance.

“There was a desire to bring that institutional approach… to individuals,” he said. “Many of which need help, and a lot of that information just wasn’t available.”

That insight would become the foundation for Money for the Rest of Us.

Turning Institutional Knowledge Into Consumer Media

Stein’s core thesis was relatively straightforward: retail investors lacked access to the frameworks and tools that institutional investors used every day.

Importantly, he wasn’t trying to become another stock-picking personality or financial influencer chasing hot tips. His background was rooted in asset allocation, portfolio construction, and macro investing — the kinds of topics discussed inside endowment investment committees, not typically packaged for mass-market audiences.

His eventual podcast reflected that orientation. Episodes typically ran 20 to 25 minutes and focused on explaining a single investing or economic topic in accessible language. Sometimes the subject was retirement savings. Other times it was inflation, expected returns, or market valuations. The format resembled an educational briefing more than a conversational podcast.

“I’ll teach on some aspect of money, the economy, finance, investing, and just share stories,” Stein said. “Try to take complex topics, simplify them so people can grasp what’s going on.”

That solo format also served a strategic purpose. Stein understood early that podcast interviews can build audience, but they often strengthen the guest’s brand more than the host’s. Because he eventually wanted to monetize through premium products and subscriptions, he needed listeners to build a relationship with him specifically.

“When you’re just doing interviews, you’re basically letting that person be the spotlight,” he said. “I wanted people to relate to me.”

That decision also differentiated him in an increasingly crowded podcast market. While finance podcasting would later become dominated by roundtable discussions and interview shows, Stein’s program remained largely educational and personality-driven.

The timing helped too. In 2014, podcasting was still relatively immature. Smartphones and unlimited data plans were finally making streaming audio convenient, but the market had not yet been flooded with venture-backed podcast startups or celebrity hosts. Stein launched into a relatively open field.

Then he found Apple’s metadata loophole.

The Early Podcast Growth Hack

Podcast discovery in the mid-2010s was notoriously primitive. Apple Podcasts — which powered most podcast listening apps at the time — relied heavily on metadata fields rather than episode content or sophisticated recommendation systems.

Stein realized that if he inserted names of popular finance podcasts into his show’s metadata, Apple would surface his podcast when users searched for those competitors.

“If somebody searched Planet Money on the Apple app… my podcast would show up next to it,” he explained.

The strategy sounds almost absurd by today’s standards, but it worked because podcast competition was still relatively limited. Listeners entering the ecosystem after the breakout success of Serial were actively searching for new shows, and there simply weren’t many high-quality finance podcasts available.

Stein benefited from both timing and scarcity.

Eventually Apple cracked down on the tactic and temporarily removed his show from the directory until he cleaned up the metadata. But by then, the audience had already formed. Word-of-mouth growth and consistent publishing kept the show expanding.

The podcast would eventually surpass 20 million downloads.

More importantly, Stein had already figured out that downloads themselves were not the business.

Building a Premium Membership Engine