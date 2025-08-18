Spencer Macnaughton doesn’t believe there’s a lack of LGBTQ-focused journalism in the mainstream media; as a former producer for both 60 Minutes and the Wall Street Journal, he saw a willingness from these outlets to cover anti-gay and trans hate movements. He launched Uncloseted Media last year, though, because he thinks there’s a need for more concentrated, investigative reporting on this type of discrimination, and he convinced several wealthy donors to contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars to help him get it off the ground. Today, it publishes up to two investigative articles per week and has been syndicated by some of the world’s largest media outlets.

In a recent interview, Spencer walked me through how he pitched these donors, why he went the non-profit route, and how he works with other news outlets to amplify his team’s reporting.

Check out the interview below:

Want to listen to an audio version of this interview?

Then subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts. [Apple] [Spotify] [YouTube]

Here’s an article summarizing the key insights

When Spencer Macnaughton left mainstream outlets like 60 Minutes and The Wall Street Journal to launch his own newsroom, it wasn’t because those institutions ignored LGBTQ stories. In fact, he’d seen a growing willingness from legacy media to cover the rise of anti-gay and anti-trans hate movements. But Macnaughton recognized a deeper need for investigative reporting dedicated entirely to exposing the networks of power fueling these movements. That realization led him to found Uncloseted Media – a nonprofit news outlet determined to serve as the 60 Minutes of LGBTQ journalism – in September 2024.

From Mainstream Media to Mission-Driven Journalism

Macnaughton’s career began in video journalism, covering extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan, Atomwaffen, and the Boogaloo Boys. His work embedded him in America’s extremist underground. Over time, however, he grew increasingly focused on the anti-LGBTQ ecosystem—particularly Christian legal groups with the funding, political connections, and credibility to influence real legislation. Unlike the bombastic extremists he once covered, these actors operated in relative obscurity. That lack of scrutiny alarmed him.