In 2018, Daniel Scharff was working in the consumer packaged goods industry — often referred to as CPG for short — in San Francisco when he started inviting people to informal gatherings at local bars. He wasn’t trying to build a startup. He simply wanted to know more founders and operators in the CPG space.

But those meetups gradually became more structured, then more ambitious. Within a few years, Startup CPG — the name he gave the company — had evolved into a national organization spanning a 40,000-member Slack community, roughly 70 in-person events a year, multiple podcasts, webinars, newsletters, social channels, an awards program, and more than 100 sponsors. Along the way, Scharff realized he had backed into building a media company — just one that looked very different from the traditional publishing model.

What makes Startup CPG especially interesting is that most of its highest-value products are either free or intentionally cheap for its core audience of emerging brands. Rather than maximize revenue from those companies, Scharff built an audience first and monetized the businesses that wanted access to it. That choice shaped everything from the company’s editorial strategy to its events business. It also explains why Startup CPG increasingly resembles a hybrid of a media company and trade association.

In a recent interview, Scharff explained how the pandemic helped transform a local events company into a national community, why Startup CPG keeps most of its products free while generating the bulk of its revenue from sponsorships, and how its events are increasingly designed to connect emerging brands directly with the retailers and investors who can accelerate their growth.

Let’s jump into it…

Starting with the problem, not the business model

Scharff came to CPG through a somewhat circuitous route. After earning an MBA, he worked in management consulting before joining Mars Chocolate, where he spent three years working on pricing and promotions across international markets. He later moved to the West Coast and spent five years at a plant-based food company.

That experience made him increasingly interested in emerging consumer brands. It also exposed one of the industry’s central contradictions.

Starting a CPG company had become easier. Small production runs were more accessible, ecommerce created new distribution channels, and entrepreneurs no longer needed the infrastructure of a Coca-Cola-sized company to get a product manufactured.

At the same time, succeeding remained brutally difficult.

Retail shelf space was finite. Emerging brands were competing not only with the giants of packaged goods, but also with a constant stream of new startups fighting for the same buyers, distributors, investors, and customers.

“The barriers to entry have become a lot lower,” Scharff said. “But actually for most of these categories, most of the volume is still done through retail.”

That made relationships especially valuable. A founder could launch a brand online relatively easily, but getting into Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, or a major regional grocer was another matter entirely.

Scharff felt that pain personally. When he arrived in San Francisco, he knew few people in the industry. “No one was inviting me to anything.”

So he started organizing events.

The first was literally at a bar. Scharff invited friends, including a few who didn’t even work in CPG, partly to make the gathering feel fuller. Even then, he made one important decision that would later prove consequential: Instead of building the community around a Facebook group, he collected everyone’s email addresses.

“I was running around writing everyone’s name and email down on a clipboard,” he said.

That instinct — own the audience relationship rather than depend entirely on an external platform — would become foundational to the business.

Paywall incoming…

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The pandemic turned a local community national