There was a time, about 20 years ago, when a low-budget horror film could still turn a profit on DVD sales alone. But Chris Sharpe entered the genre just as the DVD market was collapsing, and his directing career fizzled after he managed to make only one film.

Luckily, one of the stars of that film, Hilah Johnson, had a strong onscreen presence and a penchant for cooking, and together they launched Hilah Cooking, a YouTube channel that eventually grew to over 450,000 subscribers. Then a few years later Chris teamed up with another co-star from that movie, Adriene Mishler, to launch Yoga With Adriene, which now has over 13 million subscribers on YouTube.

In a recent interview, Chris walked through how he and his collaborators launched both channels, why Hilah decided to eventually end her channel, and the massive success they’ve seen building a yoga streaming app.

Twenty years ago, Chris Sharpe thought he was on a traditional Hollywood path—well, almost traditional. He and a group of collaborators were making straight-to-DVD horror films, chasing the long-established wisdom that if you kept budgets low enough, you could turn a tidy profit selling DVDs through distributors like Best Buy. It was a system that had worked for a generation of scrappy filmmakers, from Roger Corman to the 1990s festival-circuit auteurs Sharpe idolized.

But the timing couldn’t have been worse.

“We were making stuff and had relationships with distributors that would get our movies into Best Buy,” Sharpe recalled. “I directed one, was in the process of directing a second one… and that kind of fell apart along with the DVD industry right around the same time.”

As the Great Recession hit and the DVD market collapsed, so too did Sharpe’s filmmaking momentum. “I didn’t know where else to go,” he admitted. “I felt like the independent movie thing was not panning out, and I felt like I was unemployable.”

What followed was an unexpected career pivot that would eventually lead Sharpe to launch not one but two massively influential YouTube channels—first the beloved food channel Hilah Cooking, and later the global phenomenon Yoga With Adriene, which today boasts more than 13 million subscribers and a thriving subscription streaming app.

This is the story of how a failed indie film project—starring, coincidentally, two women who would go on to become his creative partners—pushed Sharpe into the earliest days of YouTube, and how he helped turn personality-driven evergreen content into a multimillion-dollar digital media empire.

The End of DVDs and the Start of Something New

Sharpe’s last film project was a post-rapture horror comedy about a punk rock band traversing Texas after Judgment Day. But the project never made it to the finish line.

“The money got cut off while we were in the middle of production,” Sharpe said. “That was late 2008… I was completely unaware of what was going on in the world because I was out in the middle of nowhere making a movie.”

He returned home directionless. But around that time, he started hearing about YouTube. Hardly anyone was making money on it yet, but he sensed potential. “We decided to give it a shot,” he said. “We didn’t have any money. We just had a camera left over from behind the scenes of the last movie.”

One of the actresses from the abandoned film, Hilah Johnson, was also an excellent cook with natural on-camera charisma. Sharpe floated a simple idea: a comedic cooking show that lived somewhere between R-rated humor and approachable home recipes.

“We were like, what if we take a weird, PG-13, almost R-rated comedy bent to this cooking show?” Sharpe recalled. “People will come for the recipe, but they’ll stay for the personality.”

Hilah Cooking launched in 2010—back when YouTube was small enough that 25,000 views felt like hitting the jackpot.

At first, the series was a way to experiment. The pair leaned heavily on SEO, identifying recipes people searched for—corn dogs, Texas staples, comfort food—and building episodes around them. “I generated a list of 100 recipe ideas we felt we could get traffic for,” Sharpe said. Paid promotion wasn’t an option; organic search had to carry the channel.

To their surprise, it worked. The audience grew. They got accepted into YouTube’s early partner programs. They built a website and published digital cookbooks. They even started producing series for legacy media companies that were trying to understand YouTube.

By its peak, Hilah Cooking had over 450,000 subscribers. But the channel’s success brought unexpected pressure—especially once Sharpe and Johnson became a couple, had a child, and saw how frequently they were recognized in public. “That was a part she didn’t really like,” Sharpe said. By 2017, they decided to end the channel.

Yet even today, the website remains a steady source of programmatic ad revenue, and its cookbooks continue selling—passive income generated from a project they haven’t touched in years.

The Birth of Yoga With Adriene

The story might have ended there, but Sharpe’s filmmaking past still had one more surprise in store.

Another actress from that abandoned horror film, Adriene Mishler, had stayed in touch. She was teaching yoga classes on a donation basis and auditioning for commercials, the classic working-artist hustle. Sharpe loved working with her and still felt guilty about not finishing the film. “I felt like it was my fault we didn’t get to the finish line,” he said.

But by then, Hilah Cooking had proved something important: Sharpe’s production instincts and SEO-driven strategy could be replicated.

“We started talking about it for about a year before we started shooting,” Sharpe said. The idea wasn’t to target people already immersed in boutique yoga culture—the “lady walking down Santa Monica with her coffee and yoga mat,” as Sharpe joked—but busy people who needed something accessible.

They launched Yoga With Adriene in 2012.

It grew painfully slowly at first. “There wasn’t that much yoga on YouTube at the time,” Sharpe said. “We were early, once again.”

They started with foundational poses and then added practices optimized for search. But the secret wasn’t keywords—it was connection.

“We spent a lot of time working through how she communicated through the camera,” Sharpe said. “We wanted it to feel like this is your friend welcoming you into her house to do yoga together.”

It worked. And once the numbers started moving, they really moved.

Today the channel has more than 13 million subscribers and videos from its first two years remain among its most watched.

Turning a Channel Into a Business

As the audience grew, Sharpe and Mishler began layering in revenue streams. First came digital courses—standalone yoga programs supported by eBooks, calendars, and a private Facebook group.

Their first course, Reboot, was an experiment. “People loved it,” Sharpe said. “The community experience was awesome.” The response was so strong that they planned to release four courses per year.

Around this time, they partnered with VHX (later acquired by Vimeo) to sell courses. Then came a pivotal suggestion from the VHX team: Would they consider launching a subscription video app?

“At the time we didn’t think we had enough content,” Sharpe said. “But not many people at our scale had their own apps. It seemed really cool.”

So they went for it.

They uploaded all the courses, their entire YouTube library (ad-free), and began adding exclusive content—especially travel vlogs and personal updates that didn’t perform well on YouTube but received huge engagement inside the membership.

Today the membership app costs $14.99 per month or $150 per year. It’s available on browsers, iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TVs, and more. Surprisingly, TV viewership is now surging past desktop.

The app now includes:

On-demand yoga classes

Exclusive vlogs

A growing roster of additional instructors

A robust community forum

Live-streamed classes reminiscent of Peloton

Live streaming, Sharpe said, is the next major growth opportunity.

A Community That Shows Up in Real Life

While many creators dream of live events, few manage to execute them at scale. For Yoga With Adriene, live classes have become a centerpiece of the brand.

Early pop-ups in local studios quickly sold out. Soon they were hosting “road shows”—city-by-city tours where hundreds, then thousands, would gather to practice yoga in person.

Some of the largest events filled iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and Alexandra Palace in London.

“These are huge venues,” Sharpe said. “At that point, it’s not about doing the yoga—it’s about experiencing it live with her.”

But the real magic happens outside the events themselves.

Before each class, organic meetups flourish among people who became friends through the app’s community. “People make plans to meet up for the first time,” Sharpe said. “That energy is incredible.”

Building a Company Around a Creator

As Yoga With Adriene scaled, the business professionalized. The app was spun into its own company. A production studio was built in Austin for exclusive content. A team of 12 now handles editing, scheduling, partnerships, accounting, operations, and community management.

Sharpe’s role has evolved dramatically.

“My role is basically focused on strategy, business development, and managing people,” he said—a far cry from shooting indie horror films on $15,000 budgets.

The YouTube channel itself remains intentionally under-monetized. Sharpe and Mishler avoid mid-roll ads because they disrupt the yoga flow. Sponsored integrations are rare. “Keeping the channel clean and authentic is a better experience,” Sharpe said. And ironically, under-monetizing the channel increases trust and makes people more willing to pay for the app.

Still, the ecosystem includes revenue from:

YouTube AdSense

The membership app

Digital yoga courses

Physical merchandise

Co-branded products with Manduka

Live event ticketing

The result is one of the most quietly successful creator-driven businesses on YouTube—a hybrid of wellness brand, media company, and global community.

Why Not Build More Channels?

Given Sharpe has launched two successful evergreen YouTube properties, why not continue replicating the model?

“That is the smart thing to do,” Sharpe admitted. “I have no doubt it would work.”

But he and Mishler prefer projects that feel creatively fulfilling, not just strategically optimal. Sharpe spends much of his time consulting for other creators—a role he finds deeply satisfying—and recently started work on a new YouTube-native filmmaking project.

“It’s something very startup and still being figured out,” he teased. “I’m circling back to filmmaking in a more YouTube-centric way.”

He’s fascinated by the idea that truly cinematic storytelling on YouTube might not resemble traditional film or TV at all.

“There’s something interesting happening that may look and feel very native to these new platforms,” he said.

Conclusion: From Collapse to Reinvention

Sharpe’s story isn’t just about YouTube success. It’s about reinvention—twice.

The collapse of the DVD market pushed him into online video. The success of Hilah Cooking opened the door for Yoga With Adriene. And the runaway success of Yoga With Adriene is now nudging him back toward filmmaking—this time in a digital-first world where he no longer needs the blessing of a distributor or a Hollywood gatekeeper.

It’s fitting that the breakthrough came from a film that never got made.

Two actresses from that abandoned project went on to become the central creative partners in Sharpe’s next two ventures. And the detour that once felt like failure turned out to be the foundation of an entirely new kind of media career—one built not on DVDs or studios, but on authenticity, community, and evergreen content that helps millions of people feel better in their daily lives.

Chris Sharpe didn’t get the Hollywood success he once imagined. Instead, he built something bigger, stranger, more modern—and ultimately more impactful.