When the Colorado Springs Independent shut down in 2023, Matthew Schniper faced a dilemma that has become increasingly familiar across local media. After nearly two decades covering food and culture in Colorado Springs, he suddenly found himself without a newsroom, without an institutional brand behind him, and without a clear roadmap for how to keep doing the work he cared about. The easy path would have been to treat independent publishing as a side project — a personal blog, perhaps, or a hobby sustained by nostalgia for a shrinking alt-weekly era. Instead, Schniper approached it like a business problem. If local journalism could no longer support a full-time food critic inside a traditional media company, could a single journalist build a sustainable operation on his own?

What emerged was an unusually focused experiment in entrepreneurial journalism. Schniper launched a Substack newsletter called Side Dish with Schniper and built a business model around a small group of annual sponsors rather than chasing hundreds of fragmented advertisers. Instead of trying to recreate a traditional newspaper revenue structure, he leaned into scarcity, community, and niche authority. The result is a local food publication that now generates roughly $70,000 annually from sponsorships, has nearly 3,000 subscribers, and has convinced many of its original advertisers to renew for a second year. More importantly, it offers a glimpse into what the next generation of hyperlocal media businesses might look like: smaller, personality-driven, deeply tied to a specific community, and built around direct relationships rather than scale.

From Restaurant Worker to Local Food Authority

Schniper’s credibility in Colorado Springs’ food scene didn’t emerge overnight. Long before he became the city’s best-known food writer, he spent a decade working in restaurants, starting as a teenager in Birmingham, Alabama, before eventually moving into serving, front-of-house management, and even some line cooking after relocating to Colorado.

That background became a key differentiator once he entered journalism. When he joined the Colorado Springs Independent in 2004, he wasn’t a formally trained reporter. He had a creative writing degree and restaurant experience, but little journalism education. He effectively worked his way into the newsroom from the bottom up, handling listings and administrative tasks while gradually carving out a role covering food and dining.

What made him valuable wasn’t simply his ability to write reviews. It was that restaurant workers trusted him as someone who understood the realities of their industry. He could talk to chefs, bartenders, and owners in their own language because he had lived that life himself.

“I love being around the industry still,” Schniper said during the interview. “Those are my people.”

Over time, he became one of the defining editorial voices in Colorado Springs’ food scene, covering the city during a period when it was slowly evolving from a chain-heavy market into a more ambitious dining city. He viewed part of his role as cultural evangelism — convincing residents to support independent restaurants rather than defaulting to national chains.

“I’ve often gone after the eater and said, ‘hey, if you spend your money at this place that’s who will survive, and if you don’t spend your money over here they will die,’” he explained.

That mission-oriented approach to food journalism would later become central to his business model.

The Collapse of the Alt-Weekly Model

Schniper entered local media during the waning years of the alt-weekly boom. In the mid-2000s, publications like the Colorado Springs Independent still benefited from the highly profitable classified and listings businesses that had historically funded alternative newspapers. But by the late 2000s, those revenue streams were evaporating.

Colorado’s legalization of marijuana temporarily softened the blow. Dispensary advertising flooded into alt-weeklies across the state, replacing the revenue once generated by classifieds and adult ads. But even that eventually normalized as cannabis became mainstream and competition increased.

Inside the newsroom, the impact was gradual but relentless: shrinking staffs, consolidated management, and increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources. Schniper eventually became editor-in-chief, though he describes the role less as a career ambition and more as an act of institutional preservation.

“I didn’t want the job,” he admitted. “I just took the job.”

Like many local publications, the paper went through repeated rounds of restructuring before finally shutting down altogether in 2023. Although the brand has since been revived under new ownership, Schniper’s relationship with it ended during the closure period. One especially painful consequence was the disappearance of much of the paper’s digital archive, effectively erasing years of his work from the internet.

For journalists who spent decades building authority within institutional media brands, that kind of disappearance can feel existential. But for Schniper, it also clarified something important: if he wanted to continue covering food in Colorado Springs, he would have to build something he controlled himself.

Launching Side Dish With Schniper

When Schniper launched Side Dish with Schniper on Substack in 2023, he made one thing clear to himself immediately: this would not be a vanity project.

“It was absolutely not going to be some sad extension of a career,” he said. “Either this thing needs to make money and be a business immediately, or it needs to go away.”

That mindset shaped the launch strategy. Rather than reinventing himself as an influencer or dramatically changing his editorial style, he essentially recreated the portion of the alt-weekly readers valued most: the food coverage. The newsletter maintained a familiar cadence and structure, mixing longform features, restaurant news, reviews, and event listings.

The response was immediate. Within the first week, roughly 500 subscribers signed up. These were readers who had followed his work for years and were willing to move with him from institutional media to an independent platform.

Importantly, Schniper resisted the temptation to chase the broader internet’s obsession with ultra-short content. While he experimented with Instagram reels and social video, he concluded that the time investment wasn’t producing sufficient returns relative to the longform reporting his audience valued most.

“There are people who still reward the long form.”

That decision reflects a broader dynamic happening across niche publishing. Many independent media businesses succeed not by competing directly with TikTok creators on volume or virality, but by serving audiences who still crave depth and expertise. In Schniper’s case, his competitive advantage wasn’t flashy production. It was decades of accumulated trust inside a specific local community.

Why Paid Subscriptions Weren’t Enough

Like many Substack writers, Schniper initially turned on paid subscriptions early. Readers could pay $5 per month or $50 annually to support the newsletter and receive early access to premium content.

But he quickly realized the limitations of relying solely on subscriptions in a local market.

By the time of the interview, paid memberships generated around $14,000 annually. While meaningful, it wasn’t enough to sustain a full-time business.

“It’s one piece of the pie,” he said. “I need to bake a whole pie here.”

This is where many local media startups run into trouble. Subscription economics work extraordinarily well for national publishers with broad reach or high-income professional audiences. But hyperlocal journalism often struggles to generate enough paid volume unless it operates at massive scale.

Schniper also faced another challenge familiar to solo operators: time. Selling traditional advertising is labor intensive, especially when a single person is responsible for reporting, editing, publishing, social distribution, and operations simultaneously.

He realized he needed a monetization model that minimized sales complexity while maximizing revenue predictability.

Building a Scarcity-Based Sponsorship Model