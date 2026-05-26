When enterprise software moved to the cloud, it fundamentally changed the relationship between technology vendors and their customers. In the old world, companies deployed software on their own servers, updated it on their own schedules, and often kept the same version running for years. But cloud software transformed enterprise products into constantly evolving services. Features changed monthly. Interfaces shifted overnight. Entire workflows could be redesigned without customers having much say in the matter.

That created a new kind of information problem. Enterprise buyers no longer just needed consultants to install software — they needed trusted experts who could continuously explain what was changing, why it mattered, and how to adapt. Over the last decade, an entire ecosystem emerged around this demand: analysts, consultants, conference speakers, bloggers, YouTubers, and independent educators focused on helping businesses navigate increasingly complex SaaS ecosystems.

Tom Arbuthnot saw that shift happening firsthand. After spending more than a decade consulting on Microsoft collaboration tools and building an audience through blogging and speaking engagements, he realized there was an opportunity to turn that expertise into a standalone media business. In 2022, he launched Empowering Cloud, a community platform focused on Microsoft Teams and the broader Microsoft collaboration ecosystem. Today, the business combines sponsorships, premium memberships, research products, educational content, and community programming into what Arbuthnot describes as a “community-first” model.

What makes Empowering Cloud particularly interesting is that it doesn’t follow the traditional creator playbook. Rather than maximizing reach through YouTube or social media distribution, the company intentionally built a gated platform where users create accounts even to access free content. Instead of optimizing for ad impressions, it optimizes for engagement and professional utility. And instead of relying primarily on low-cost individual subscriptions, it sells high-ticket organizational memberships designed for enterprise teams.

The result is a niche B2B media company that looks less like a traditional publisher and more like a hybrid between an industry analyst firm, a professional learning community, and a SaaS-enabled media business.

In my interview with Arbuthnot, we talked about the site’s launch, how he finds sponsors, and why he decided to lock most of the company’s content inside a community platform that requires a login.

Let’s jump into it…

From Microsoft Consultant to Industry Educator

Arbuthnot’s background sits at the center of the Microsoft enterprise ecosystem. Long before Microsoft Teams became a household name during the pandemic, he was working on earlier generations of the company’s enterprise communication software.

“I was very early on that journey,” he said, referring to the evolution from traditional phone systems to enterprise messaging and video collaboration. “We went from Microsoft OCS to Lync to Skype for Business.”

At the time, concepts that now feel routine — remote work, enterprise messaging, video calls from home — were still novel inside large organizations. Arbuthnot spent years helping businesses implement and manage those systems.

The transition to cloud computing dramatically accelerated the complexity of that work. Enterprise customers were no longer running static on-premise software environments that only changed every few years. Microsoft could now push updates continuously through Office 365 and Teams.

“You don’t control when Apple changes features on your phone,” he said. “You don’t control when Netflix changes the UI. It’s the same with enterprise cloud.”

That constant change created a need for ongoing education. Customers needed to understand what new features meant, how they affected compliance, and whether changes would disrupt workflows across thousands of employees.

At the same time, Microsoft’s massive partner ecosystem created an audience hungry for information. Consultants, resellers, systems integrators, and enterprise IT teams all needed reliable intelligence about the Microsoft ecosystem.

Arbuthnot became part of Microsoft’s MVP program, a community initiative that recognizes experts who contribute educational content and thought leadership around Microsoft products. Through blogging, conference presentations, and online discussions, he gradually built a reputation inside the industry.

What began as a side activity eventually became a substantial audience engine. His blog, which focused on Microsoft Teams and related technologies, grew into a niche industry resource attracting roughly a million pageviews per year.

“It was just consulting and writing things down,” he said. “You hit an edge case, you troubleshoot something, and you blog it.”

Over time, he expanded beyond troubleshooting posts into broader industry analysis and recurring update coverage. Instead of only answering technical questions, he began producing monthly summaries of what was changing across the Microsoft collaboration ecosystem.

That shift — from consultant documenting technical fixes to media operator synthesizing industry developments — laid the groundwork for Empowering Cloud.

Realizing Consulting Was Becoming Commoditized

The decision to launch a standalone media company was partly driven by changes in the consulting business itself.

Arbuthnot spent 11 years at a Microsoft consultancy that eventually grew to roughly 250 employees. But as Microsoft’s cloud ecosystem matured, he noticed that consulting work was becoming less differentiated.

In the old server-based world, deployments were highly customized. Every customer environment looked different. But cloud software standardized much of the infrastructure.

“The conversations started becoming very similar,” he said. “Because it’s the cloud, you get what you’re given.”

Rather than designing bespoke technical environments, consultants increasingly found themselves having similar strategic conversations with customers about deployment decisions, governance, and feature adoption.

At the same time, the pace of software updates made it harder for organizations to stay informed. Arbuthnot saw an opportunity to shift from one-to-one consulting toward one-to-many education.

“I was like, rather than doing independent consulting, can I make a content play here where I spend all my time looking at the industry, talking to vendors, talking to Microsoft?”

That idea became Empowering Cloud.

Rather than positioning the business as a traditional publication, Arbuthnot framed it as a community platform. The distinction mattered because he wanted users to actively engage with the content rather than passively consume it.

“We are legitimately community first,” he said.

Why Empowering Cloud Built Its Own Platform Instead of Using YouTube