For years, finance content occupied an awkward corner of the internet. Venture capitalists wrote sweeping essays about markets and startup strategy, while accountants and operators mostly communicated through spreadsheets, internal dashboards, and jargon-heavy LinkedIn posts. There was surprisingly little content that explained how companies actually worked in a way that felt both practical and readable.

That gap created an opening for CJ Gustafson. While working his way up through accounting, private equity, and startup finance roles, Gustafson noticed that even experienced operators often used financial terminology they only partially understood. Concepts like customer acquisition cost, gross margin, or net dollar retention were constantly referenced in startup circles, but few people could clearly explain how those metrics were calculated or how they informed decision-making inside a business.

So in 2020, he launched a Substack newsletter that eventually became Mostly Metrics — a publication that now has more than 75,000 subscribers and sits at the intersection of finance education, startup operations, and creator-led media.

What makes the business particularly interesting is that Gustafson didn’t build it as a full-time creator chasing virality. He built it while serving as CFO of a venture-backed startup. In many ways, the newsletter evolved less like a media company and more like a startup product: an iterative search for audience-market fit, monetization leverage, and scalable growth channels.

The result is a case study in how niche expertise — particularly expertise wrapped in personality and clarity — can become a defensible media business.

In my interview with him, we talked about why he launched the newsletter, how he balances his day job work and writing, and what his longterm plans are for the newsletter.

Let’s jump into it…

From Finance Operator to Writer

Gustafson’s path into media started long before he launched a newsletter. In college, he double majored in finance and history while writing opinion columns for his school newspaper.

“I’ve actually always thought that my skills were more suited towards writing,” he said.

Still, he entered finance because it offered a clearer career path and financial upside. He started at a Big Four accounting firm working on mergers and acquisitions before moving into private equity and eventually transitioning to the operator side of startups. Over roughly a decade, he climbed the ranks inside high-growth software companies until becoming a CFO.

That operational background became the foundation for Mostly Metrics. Unlike many finance writers who approach startups from the outside — often as journalists or investors — Gustafson was writing from inside the machine. He wasn’t speculating about how companies scaled; he was actively helping scale them.

That distinction mattered because it shaped both the editorial angle and the audience. His readers weren’t primarily retail investors or casual business enthusiasts. They were startup employees, finance teams, operators, and venture capitalists trying to better understand how businesses functioned day to day.

He credits one major influence in particular: venture capitalist Tomasz Tunguz, whose writing about business models and startup metrics helped inspire the idea that finance concepts could become compelling editorial content. But Gustafson also recognized a gap in the market.

“There really isn’t anyone else covering these topics from a CFO seat,” he said.

The Failed Newsletter That Led to Product-Market Fit

Mostly Metrics did not begin as Mostly Metrics.

The original newsletter, launched in January 2020, was called “Steal My Idea.” Instead of explaining finance concepts, Gustafson used it to create fictional business plans for hypothetical startups. One idea involved installing cameras at dog parks so owners could check whether other dogs were there before making the trip. Another centered on subscription boxes for vintage concert T-shirts.

But these weren’t casual thought experiments. Gustafson built elaborate financial models around them, complete with market sizing projections, retention assumptions, and operational metrics.

“I would take it and write up this intricate business case with a huge infographic,” he said.

The problem was that readers didn’t care much about the fake businesses themselves.

What they did care about were the metrics.

People kept asking how he calculated things like customer acquisition cost or retention rates. They were less interested in the speculative startup ideas and more interested in the financial frameworks underneath them.

That insight became the turning point.

After roughly a year and a half, Gustafson rebranded the publication as Mostly Metrics and shifted the editorial focus almost entirely toward explaining financial and operational concepts.

The pivot reflects a broader pattern seen across creator businesses: many successful niche publications begin by accidentally discovering what audiences actually value. Gustafson thought he was building a startup-ideas newsletter. In reality, he was building educational finance media.

Making Finance Content Entertaining

The core editorial challenge behind Mostly Metrics was deceptively simple: make accounting concepts feel accessible.

Early editions focused on individual metrics like customer acquisition cost or gross margin. Gustafson would break down the formula, explain why companies tracked it, and discuss how operators actually used it to make decisions.

But the differentiator wasn’t just clarity. It was tone.

Startup finance content often falls into one of two traps: excessively technical or painfully generic. Gustafson deliberately wrote in a more conversational style filled with pop culture references, GIFs, and humor.

“I think what people saw was, hey, this guy actually wrote it down in a way that’s not only understandable but it’s actually kind of entertaining.”

That tone helped broaden the publication’s appeal beyond traditional finance professionals. Readers didn’t need accounting backgrounds to understand the concepts. They simply needed exposure to startup culture.

Importantly, Gustafson also leaned heavily into real-world examples. Rather than explaining abstract frameworks in isolation, he tied them to recognizable companies and products.

When discussing monetization models, for instance, he grouped businesses into recognizable buckets: subscription companies like Netflix and Zoom, transaction-fee businesses like Airbnb and Stripe, and advertising-supported companies.

That decision made the content more memorable because readers could immediately anchor the concept to products they already used.

“A lot of the things I talk about are evergreen concepts,” he said. “Putting a real name or logo to it helps people conceptualize it.”

The evergreen nature of the content also became a strategic advantage. Unlike news-driven startup coverage, educational finance content compounds over time through search and social discovery. A post explaining CAC payback periods can remain relevant for years.

That gave Mostly Metrics unusually durable distribution.

Winning Early Growth Through “Owning” Finance Terms

Most newsletter growth stories emphasize viral threads, influencer amplification, or platform algorithms. Gustafson’s early playbook was far more manual.

Each night, he would search Twitter for around 20 finance-related terms tied to topics he had written about. If he found a tweet gaining traction about concepts like net dollar retention or stock options, he would leave a thoughtful reply and link back to one of his posts.

The process was tedious and highly unscalable, but it worked.

“That helped me get to my first 1,000 free subscribers,” he said.

In effect, he treated Twitter search results like SEO territory to conquer. His goal was to become associated with specific finance concepts so that whenever people searched those terms, his explanations surfaced repeatedly.

“I want to own CAC payback period on Twitter,” he recalled thinking at the time.

The strategy succeeded partly because the subject matter was evergreen and underserved. Unlike trending news stories that quickly lose relevance, finance education compounds. A strong explanation of stock options remains useful long after publication.

That persistence allowed Mostly Metrics content to continually attract new readers through both Google search and social discovery.

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