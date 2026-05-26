What’s the true monetary value of a newsletter subscriber?

Most media entrepreneurs can only answer that question vaguely. They know their audience is growing, they know advertisers are interested, and they know their open rates are “pretty good.” But very few can tell you exactly how much revenue the average subscriber will generate over their lifetime, how long they’ll stick around, or how much capital can be profitably reinvested into acquiring the next reader.

Tim Huelskamp can.

As the co-founder and CEO of 1440, Huelskamp helped build one of the largest newsletters in America by approaching media less like a traditional publisher and more like a scalable software business. The company now reaches more than 4 million subscribers with its daily news briefing, all while remaining bootstrapped and profitable.

That analytical mindset came directly from Huelskamp’s background in investment banking and private equity, where he spent years evaluating growth businesses, modeling unit economics, and helping struggling portfolio companies improve operations. When he eventually decided to launch a media startup, he brought those same frameworks into an industry that historically hadn’t emphasized them nearly enough.

The result was a company that combined editorial simplicity with ruthless operational discipline. 1440 focused on a straightforward proposition: create a concise, politically neutral news product for intellectually curious readers, retain them at unusually high rates, and reinvest advertising revenue into profitable subscriber acquisition. The model sounds obvious in hindsight. But at the time, it ran counter to many assumptions about digital media — especially the idea that successful media businesses needed to go increasingly niche.

Instead, 1440 bet there was still a massive underserved audience that wanted breadth rather than specialization.

In a recent interview, Huelskamp walked me through the original idea behind the company, how he and his co-founders generated their first few thousand subscribers, and why 1440 is now expanding beyond the inbox into topic-based explainer content.

Let’s jump into it…

A General-Interest Product in an Increasingly Fragmented Media Landscape

Before launching 1440 in 2017, Huelskamp had spent more than a decade in finance. After starting in investment banking, he moved into private equity and eventually joined an operations-focused team that worked directly with underperforming portfolio companies.

The experience shaped how he thought about leadership, incentives, and organizational performance. He described watching companies transform after weak management teams were replaced with stronger operators.

“You have the same exact employees,” Huelskamp said. “You come back six months later and the company’s energized. They’re listening to the ideas. It’s literally the same 300 people, but they actually have the opportunity to speak their mind and help each other now, and these companies would completely transform.”

But perhaps more importantly, the experience ingrained a deep focus on financial modeling and scalability. Huelskamp spent years analyzing whether new markets, projects, or customer acquisition strategies could eventually generate profitable long-term growth. That framework would later become central to 1440’s expansion strategy.

The idea for the company emerged after Huelskamp took a severance package following the acquisition of his private equity firm. He viewed the payout as startup runway — essentially an opportunity to take a shot at entrepreneurship while minimizing personal downside.

Around that time, he connected with Drew Steigerwald — now 1440’s chief content officer — through an unlikely source: a long-running college football email chain populated by politically connected policy wonks, academics, lawyers, and business professionals.

The two quickly bonded over a shared frustration with modern media consumption.

On one hand, most media products had become increasingly specialized. Readers interested in technology subscribed to tech newsletters. Politics readers consumed political publications. Finance audiences gravitated toward business outlets. That specialization made sense from an advertising standpoint, since niche audiences often command higher CPMs. But Huelskamp and Steigerwald believed something was missing.

“There was this intellectually curious, busy professional that wants to know a little bit of everything,” Huelskamp said. “It was just too much work.”

The second frustration centered on the tone and structure of modern news itself. Too much information, they believed, was wrapped in ideological framing, opinionated analysis, or performative outrage.

“We just said, can we strip all that out?” Huelskamp said.

That combination — broad intellectual curiosity paired with concise, neutral delivery — became the foundation of 1440’s editorial strategy.

Building the MVP

The company’s first edition launched in May 2017.

There was no sophisticated publishing stack, no custom CMS, and no venture funding. The first version was simply a Google Doc emailed to roughly 78 friends and family members.

The early benchmark Huelskamp and Steigerwald established was surprisingly rigorous. If the newsletter failed to achieve a 40% open rate and 5% weekly organic subscriber growth, they planned to move on.

Instead, the newsletter generated a roughly 65% open rate immediately — a number that remains remarkably close to its performance today.

Just as importantly, the subscriber list began growing organically through forwarding behavior. Within weeks, the audience was steadily compounding without any paid marketing.

The newsletter’s format itself was intentionally simple. Each section delivered short summaries of major stories alongside links for readers who wanted to go deeper. The goal wasn’t to replace full journalism but to dramatically reduce the time required to stay informed.

“If you’re a real enthusiast [about the topic], you can go click the link and read the five-minute article,” Huelskamp explained. “But if not, you kind of got most of the information that’s really helpful.”

In other words, 1440 optimized for efficiency.

The editorial process was equally lean in the beginning. Steigerwald handled most of the writing, while Huelskamp focused on business coverage and the lighter “etc.” section featuring curiosity-driven topics.

At first, the newsletter published weekly. Then twice weekly. Then three times weekly. Eventually it became daily. Throughout that period, Steigerwald maintained his full-time Capitol Hill job while waking up at 4 a.m. to help produce the newsletter.

That operational discipline would become a recurring theme in the company’s evolution.

The Flywheel: Product, Growth, Monetization