I increasingly feel like the genie is out of the bottle when it comes to AI-generated video, and Hollywood is just going to find itself embroiled in guerilla warfare when it comes to fighting it — much like its failed efforts in the late 2000s to scrub movie and TV clips from YouTube. The smartest move for major studios would probably be to embrace the technology and fold it into their own production pipelines. But doing so would spark such intense industry backlash that most executives will avoid it. That hesitation leaves a wide-open lane for independent creators, who are far more willing to experiment with AI in their work.

Hamish McKenzie: There has never been a better time to start a media business

Whatever your thoughts are on the Paramount acquisition of the Free Press, it does seem to be further validation of Substack’s founding thesis: that there’s a huge market for independent writing. When Substack was founded in 2017, it was already pretty common for independent YouTubers, podcasters, and musicians to make a living from their work, but it was still somewhat rare for writers to build a stable income outside of traditional media outlets. This is why there was like a five-year period when every article about paid newsletters cited Ben Thompson; up until that point, he was one of the only success stories.

Now, writers are collectively generating upwards of $500 million a year on just Substack alone, and there are plenty thriving on other platforms like Beehiiv and Ghost. My guess is there’s still huge growth ahead as brands finally catch on that blogs/newsletters have incredibly loyal audiences; right now, it’s still difficult to sell ads on newsletters, but it’s probably only a matter of time before creator management agencies start offering representation to indie writers.

The media startup developed a membership model that involves asking the audience what news should be covered.

YouTube has seen a proliferation of “debate” shows in recent years where the point isn’t to change anyone’s mind on an issue, but rather to generate viral video clips that can spur outrage and engagement. Sometimes creators will go on a show where they know they’ll be painted in a bad light simply because it will boost their own online following. This strategy has been especially lucrative for Onlyfan creators who go on conservative manosphere shows.

Reddit once penalized publishers that posted too many of their own links by banning their website domains. Today, the platform has flipped its approach, encouraging publishers to launch dedicated Subreddits and build communities there. With Reddit gaining prominence in Google search results and increasingly feeding into AI-generated answers, publishers now see it as a critical channel for audience growth.

