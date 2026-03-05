Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Why MrBeast’s former manager says we won’t see another MrBeast

MrBeast’s former manager believes that major social media platforms have adjusted their algorithms so they no longer produce blockbuster stars with tens of millions of followers. The theory is that platforms want to spread audiences across a broader pool of creators, ensuring that no single person can wield outsized influence over the entire platform. [Business Insider]

As Broadcast Slowly Dies, Niche-casting Is on the Rise

For some reason, a lot of media entrepreneurs are launching niche B2B livestream shows right now. I get that it worked for the TBPN guys, but I'm not sure there's a lot of utility for going live vs just producing a standard on-demand podcast. Even TBPN only gets a few thousand live viewers, and that show is covering the entire tech industry. Operating a live show for, say, the trucking industry seems like more work than it's worth. [Hollywood Reporter]

How an IMDB co-founder achieved three successful media exits

One day in the 1990s, Alan Jay received a surprising phone call at work from Jeff Bezos’s assistant, who said the Amazon founder wanted to meet with him during an upcoming trip to the UK. That meeting would eventually lead to Amazon acquiring IMDB, the movie database Alan had co-founded.



After the acquisition, Alan didn’t rest on his laurels; over the next two decades, he went on to co-found two other media companies — one in entertainment and the other sports — both of which had their own successful exits. In a recent interview, Alan told the origin story of IMDB, walked through how he built the two other media properties, and explained why it’s much harder to launch a media business today compared to 20 years ago. [Simon Owens]

When Life Gave Her Ageism, She Created Oldster

A longtime journalist found herself out of work in her 50s and unable to land even a single job interview, so she launched a Substack that eventually grew to 70,000 subscribers. We're seeing more and more journalists flowing into the Creator Economy simply because the traditional job market is becoming harder and harder to navigate. [NYT]

The Internet’s Most-Read Tech Publications Have Lost 58% of Their Google Traffic Since 2024

From Growtika:

At their peaks, ten major tech publications pulled a combined 112 million organic visits per month from Google in the US. By January 2026, that number had fallen to 47 million. All ten sites are down, though not by equal amounts. Some lost 30%. Others lost over 90% … Google rolled out AI Overviews broadly starting in mid-2024. For informational queries like “how to change DNS settings” or “best wireless earbuds 2026,” Google now generates an answer directly in the search results. The user gets what they need without clicking through to a publisher. The sites most dependent on these queries (HowToGeek, Digital Trends, ZDNet) are the ones with the steepest drops.

I suppose it makes sense that the publications with the most tech-savvy audiences are the ones that saw the largest impact from AI chatbots.

This is a genie that isn’t going back in the bottle, and the outlets that survive will be the ones that forge a deeper connection with their core audiences. The Verge, for instance, radically redesigned its homepage feed to attract more direct visits and then rolled out a paid subscription offering. Wired doubled down on its original, longform reporting and saw a huge spike in paid subscriptions starting in early 2025.

Meanwhile, plenty of other tech news sites do little more than aggregate press releases and product reviews. Unsurprisingly, they’ve been the ones hits hardest by the AI-lead shift in consumer behavior.

X Really Is Pulling Users to the Right

It's indisputably true that tens of millions of users have abandoned Twitter since Elon Musk took it over, but a large portion of journalists and newsmakers have stayed on the platform. New research indicates that Twitter's algorithm pushes users' views to the right, which means that journalists are likely forming a distorted and inaccurate understanding of public opinion. [New York]

