Google referral traffic is down, but is that a bad thing?

The SEO company Ahrefs performed an analysis of how Google’s AI Overview impacts click-through rates and found it’s driving them down by as much as 34%:

It’s also telling that despite Google’s optimistic claim that “links included in AI Overviews get more clicks than if the page had appeared as a traditional web listing for that query”, there is still no way to disambiguate AI Overview clicks and impressions from the rest of your Search Console data. It seems that Google doesn’t want us to see the clickthrough rate for AI Overviews. Assuming AI Overviews stay in this current form, this is also likely the highest the CTR will be.

This isn’t surprising considering that the entire purpose of Google’s AI Overview is to negate the need to click through to a source. That being said, I continue to think that this type of Google traffic was always overrated; after all, if a person is satisfied by a short answer at the top of Google search results, then they never really cared where they got that answer. Sure, the publisher could collect a few pennies from programmatic ads when the user visits its website, but the person would just bounce off right away the moment they find what they’re looking for.

I think there’s an argument to be made that we’ll have a much healthier media ecosystem when publishers aren’t spending so much time and resources trying to chase this drive-by traffic. Just imagine if media outlets had spent the last 15+ years devoting nearly all their energy into producing original, in-depth reporting instead of employing armies of 20-somethings to write articles designed for search engine algorithms. They’d currently have much more loyal audiences, which would translate into higher ad rates, more paid subscriptions, and better conversions for their affiliate content. It’s not a coincidence that many of the most successful legacy publishers today — the New York Times, the New Yorker, the Atlantic, Bloomberg, the WSJ — basically followed that path.

The one-man operation that’s generating 700 million video views per month

A progressive creator has mastered the art of finding embarrassing clips of Republicans — usually when they're appearing on cable news — and uploading them natively to multiple social media platforms. He's generating over 700 million video streams a month and his videos are utilized by journalists, politicians, and activists. He's basically a one-man oppo research machine, and he's now employed by the progressive media outlet MeidasTouch:

In 2019, [Acyn Torabi] tweeted a video of a confused Rudy Giuliani on Fox News that exploded across the internet. It was a rush — so he began spending his free time finding and cutting more clips, chronicling the daily twists of the news cycle, from President Donald Trump’s impeachments to his pandemic response. He did everything himself unpaid until a software company in Texas called SnapStream — whose multichannel video feeds are used by marketing companies and newsrooms, including The Washington Post, to track and dissect live TV — started paying him for every customer he referred to the company through his viral posts.

A $100 million podcast deal vs complete independence

Launched in 2017, the Diary of a CEO podcast is one of the most popular in the world, with 10 million subscribers on YouTube alone. The show generated $20 million last year, but host Steven Bartlett says he turned down a $100 million exclusivity deal, mostly because it would have involved giving up some of his independence. He also believes he can generate far more in the long run:

In 2023, he partnered with podcast industry vets Georgie Holt and Christiana Brenton to launch a studio called Flight Story. Today, they produce five podcasts and are building commercial franchises around each host—spanning book deals, speaking engagements, investment opportunities, and products … Bartlett has big plans for his next phase of content creation. He recently moved to L.A. to have better access to high-caliber Hollywood talent. And he’s preparing to launch a New York HQ to get closer to media and brands.

Video podcasts have completely taken over

It's becoming increasingly impossible for a new podcast to become a breakout hit if it doesn't include a video component:

A quick scan of the top podcasts via Spotify and Apple’s rankings shows every leading podcast — beyond the … “Smartless” pod, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes — includes video: Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Mel Robbins, Bill Simmons, Megyn Kelly, Conan O’Brien, “Giggly Squad'”s Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, among a laundry list of other creators, all let viewers watch them as they talk. And it’s luring more veterans by the day — Dax Shepard and his popular “Armchair Expert” podcast added a video component in October, seven years into the show’s run.

Was the 2023 Hollywood writers strike a pyrrhic victory?

A Writers Guild negotiation with Hollywood studios is coming up in 2026, and the guild is making a big show of going after members who allegedly crossed the picket line during the 2023 writers strike. Meanwhile, writer employment is down a whopping 42% compared to pre-strike levels:

It’s not just that a handful of writers were recently suspended from the guild. Perhaps most damaging, these writers were publicly shamed via emails to members (and, subsequently, the media) after they were found to have violated guild rules during the 2023 shutdown. In a town where even the appearance of union disloyalty can cost someone jobs, it’s a pretty massive hammer to drop. Every case is different, of course. But while some in the private Facebook and WhatsApp groups are arguing that the guild is rightfully instilling the fear of god (or WGA president Meredith Stiehm) ahead of studio talks in early 2026, others think the famously militant union has again gone overboard and is ruining reputations as a power move.

Ari Emanuel’s journey from super agent to media mogul

For years, Ari Emanuel was a Hollywood super agent; now he's attempting to become a media and sports mogul by buying up an entire constellation of live event companies. A consummate networker and dealmaker, he's known to make upwards of 300 phone calls a day:

So far, he is in the process of acquiring the Miami and Madrid Open tennis tournaments in a deal valued at more than $1 billion, people familiar with that pact said. Emanuel is also the chief executive of UFC’s parent company, TKO, which split from Endeavor in 2023, and is the parent of World Wresting Entertainment. He remains the executive chairman of WME Group, which houses what was the Endeavor talent agency. “Ari has a fundamental premise that with changes in technology and AI, people’s time is going to be freed up and there’s going to be more opportunities and demand for live event entertainment,” said RedBird Capital Partners’ managing partner Gerry Cardinale.

Why Hollywood productions keep getting shipped overseas

Filming in LA has become so expensive that studios consider it economical to fly entire teams to foreign countries just to shoot TV shows and movies. Some of these expenses are due to the high labor rates that were negotiated by Hollywood unions. Meanwhile, countries like Hungary and Australia have introduced generous tax incentives to lure in more productions. Many industry veterans believe California should do the same:

Hungary has become one of the most popular locales. Aaron Ryder, who produced “Arrival,” “Dumb Money” and many other films, recalls bumping into the actor Mark Strong at the Four Seasons Hotel in Budapest while he was scouting a project. He has also seen the producer Jerry Bruckheimer using a treadmill in the hotel gym, he said. “You can walk into the bar in the lobby in the Four Seasons and probably see more colleagues or actors and directors and agents and people you know there than you can at the Four Seasons in L.A.,” Ryder said.

Tina Brown’s embrace of independent media