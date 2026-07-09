When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, veteran journalist Tim Mak arrived in Kyiv just as the first missiles struck. At the time, he was an investigative correspondent for NPR, dispatched to cover what many feared would become Europe’s largest land war since World War II. Like countless reporters before him, he expected to chronicle history and eventually return home.

Instead, he stayed.

Three years later, Mak is no longer simply covering the war. He’s building a media company around it. What began as a one-man Substack newsletter has grown into The Counteroffensive, an expanding newsroom that employs reporters across Europe and has branched into multiple publications covering everything from Ukrainian human-interest reporting to defense technology and postwar reconstruction. Along the way, the company has attracted investment from Politico co-founder Robert Allbritton, expanded beyond consumer journalism into high-value B2B intelligence, and developed a strategy designed to survive long after the fighting ends.

In our interview, Mak explained how an unexpected career pivot led him to launch a newsroom from Kyiv, why he believes text-based journalism—not podcasts or video—remains the strongest engine for paid subscriptions, and how he’s building a diversified media business designed to outlast the war itself.

Let’s jump into it…

A Career Built Inside Traditional Journalism

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Mak spent roughly 15 years climbing through some of Washington’s most recognizable news organizations. His résumé included Politico, The Daily Beast, and NPR, where he covered Congress before joining the investigative team focusing on political accountability reporting.

But midway through that career, he made an unusual detour.

Growing increasingly cynical about journalism’s ability to create meaningful change after covering Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Mak joined the West Virginia Army National Guard as a combat medic while continuing to work full time at NPR.

“I’d worked my heart out for two years and thought maybe it’s time to go and do something else,” he said. “Learn how to do something with my hands that is a total departure from what I’m doing on the journalism side.”

The military experience proved valuable in ways he hadn’t anticipated. Beyond learning battlefield medicine, it immersed him in a part of America that rarely overlaps with Washington journalism.

As an enlisted soldier drilling one weekend each month in rural West Virginia, Mak found himself surrounded by people with different educational backgrounds, political views, and life experiences than those inside the Beltway. The experience gave him, as he put it, “a totally different view of America” and a deeper understanding of communities that national political reporters often struggle to understand.

Those years would unexpectedly prepare him for what came next.