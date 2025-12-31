Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Americans Are Watching Fewer New TV Shows and More Free TV

US consumers spend twice as much time watching the free Roku channel — which produces almost no original content — than they do watching either HBO Max or Peacock. [Bloomberg]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Listen to This: Some Audiobooks Are Outselling Hardcovers

From the WSJ:

During what has been a challenging year for publishers, audiobooks remain a relative bright spot … Print book sales through Dec. 6 were down 1% to 679 million from the same period last year, according to book tracker Circana BookScan … Digital audiobook sales have been on a tear in recent years, and jumped by nearly 24% in 2024, to $1.1 billion, according to the Association of American Publishers. Their growth slowed this year, with a 1% increase through October, to nearly $888 million.

What’s great about the explosion in audiobook listening is that it has opened up an entirely new market of passive consumption for the book industry. In the past, reading a book required long stretches of quiet, focused downtime. Now, people can consume books while doing other things—during their morning commute, while exercising, or even while folding laundry. Although audiobooks existed in the era of CDs and cassette tapes, the smartphone has made this kind of listening dramatically more convenient and accessible.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

I’m tracking which brands are sponsoring newsletters

What’s the easiest way to sell sponsorships in your newsletter? Most publishers would tell you to start with the brands that have already advertised in other newsletters. But here’s the problem: there are thousands upon thousands of newsletters out there and no standardized ad units. This means that the only way to have a comprehensive picture of who’s advertising in newsletters is to subscribe to them all and then open them, one by one.

Luckily for you, I’m doing all that work for you. I’ve created a database tracking hundreds of newsletters across a wide range of B2B and B2C niches. I’ve logged 1,041 newsletter sponsorships so far, and that number is quickly growing. Check it out.

More than 20% of videos shown to new YouTube users are ‘AI slop’, study finds

From the Guardian:

The video-editing company Kapwing surveyed 15,000 of the world’s most popular YouTube channels – the top 100 in every country – and found that 278 of them contain only AI slop. Together, these AI slop channels have amassed more than 63bn views and 221 million subscribers, generating about $117m (£90m) in revenue each year, according to estimates. The researchers also made a new YouTube account and found that 104 of the first 500 videos recommended to its feed were AI slop. One-third of the 500 videos were “brainrot”, a category that includes AI slop and other low-quality content made to monetise attention.

My guess is that most AI slop on YouTube is discovered through Shorts, which has a far more passive discovery mechanism than the platform’s long-form videos. Even so, the amount of viewer time being swallowed by this low-effort content should worry anyone trying to make a living from their own work. People only have so many minutes a day to consume media, and billions of those minutes are being absorbed by channels that can generate content at essentially infinite scale.

TikTok is jumping into micro dramas, the surging bite-sized soaps that have caught Hollywood’s eye

From Business Insider:

TikTok is diving into the buzzy micro drama space and has added a section where you can binge on bite-sized series without leaving the app. The TikTok Minis section features “lightweight, in-app mini programs that let users access experiences and content without leaving TikTok,” a TikTok staffer recently posted on LinkedIn. That tab has both “mini games” and over a dozen apps for “mini dramas,” otherwise known as micro dramas or verticals.

It's not surprising that an app designed specifically for shortform vertical video (TikTok) would embrace a newly-popular genre that caters to shortform vertical video (microdramas). All the major microdrama apps are likely already sampling their series on TikTok, but this is a dedicated tab where they can sell access to an entire series. It'll be interesting to see whether they embrace TikTok for its massive distribution or decide to keep most of their content locked behind their own dedicated apps. This is basically the same tradeoff that Hollywood streamers are dealing with when deciding whether to sell subscriptions through Amazon Prime.

A 20-year publishing veteran dishes on the strategies that actually sell books.

Angel Studios Says It Has Surpassed 2 Million Paying Guild Members

This is pretty neat: there's a Christian-focused Hollywood studio that treats its 2 million paid streaming customers as stakeholders in its content pipeline, allowing them to vote on future productions of its movies and TV shows. It's just reached 2 million subscribers paying $20 a month (theoretically adding up to $480 million in annual revenue) and it's had multiple hit theatrical releases. [Deadline]

BTW, after I posted about this on social media, I got some pushback from people who argued that Angel Studios isn’t as successful as it claims. Here’s a post from Entertainment Strategy Guy that dives into the numbers.

How Stitch Became Disney’s MVP of 2025

While YouTube and Netflix are absolutely dominating streaming media when it comes to reach, no other media company has come even close to Disney in terms of revenue diversification. Case in point: a single character from its huge library of movies has driven over $4 billion in merchandise sales. [Hollywood Reporter]

I will share 50% of the revenue with anyone who sells ads on my newsletter/podcast.

Right now, I sell very little advertising simply because I don’t have the time to do cold outreach to potential sponsors. Meanwhile, at least two newsletters in my exact niche—with similar audience sizes—are generating more than $500,000 a year in sponsorship revenue. That suggests there’s a roughly $250,000 annual opportunity for someone who can take on sponsorship sales for me.

If you’re interested in helping me, do not simply reply to this newsletter, as that will go to the wrong address. My email address can be found over here. Shoot me some information about yourself and I’d be happy to jump on the phone to discuss a potential partnership further.

Pablo Torre pushes buttons — and boundaries — to expose sports secrets

A former ESPN anchor launched his own podcast in 2023 and now releases three episodes a week while regularly producing blockbuster investigative stories. He pulls this off in part by unspooling his reported findings to guests, who react in real time, eliminating the need to spend hours writing and editing a tightly scripted narrative. He also alternates between deep investigations and more whimsical conversations and interviews, which helps keep the workload manageable. [WashPo]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter.