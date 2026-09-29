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Quick hits

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Fox News has been the most aggressive traditional TV news network in launching digital-only media properties. It’s winning the linear TV ratings wars while simultaneously building out its own digital IP and distribution. When you take into account its growing podcast network combined with its ownership of both Tubi and Roku, it’s well positioned to maintain its dominance over competitors like CNN and CBS News. This is the sort of diversification that a supposed “change agent” like Bari Weiss should be charging headfirst into. [Hollywood Reporter]

Since launching 20 years ago, Wattpad has built an audience of millions by giving amateur writers a platform to serialize their fiction. Its most successful authors have gone on to land traditional publishing deals and even see their stories adapted for film and television. But longtime Wattpad users have also accused the company of playing favorites when it comes to promotion and how revenue-sharing opportunities are distributed. “As Wattpad evolved from a community platform into a content business, critics say homogeneous and heteronormative genres and tropes increasingly rose to the top, while the weird, niche, and experimental corners of fandom became less visible.” [The Walrus]

Business of TV took a look at YouTube’s revised approach to measuring view counts and found that it inflated the public metrics for new videos — sometimes by as much as 100%. It’s worth noting, though, that YouTube essentially shifted to the same metric used by most other video platforms. A charitable interpretation is that the change leveled the playing field for creators selling sponsorships. A YouTuber who previously showed 100,000 views, for instance, might have looked much smaller than a TikTok creator with 200,000 views, even if their actual audience sizes were fairly similar. Now advertisers at least have a more apples-to-apples comparison. One thing is clear, though: public view counts are often little more than vanity metrics. [Business of TV]

Air Mail went deep on the rise and fall of Food52 — a food media darling that built a thriving community of recipe obsessives in the early 2010s. But that success attracted private equity investment, and as the company’s headcount ballooned, the operation became increasingly unwieldy. Young staffers struggled to adapt as executives pushed Food52 into more and more content and ecommerce verticals. At some point, Food52 stopped operating primarily as a food site and instead tried to become an everything brand, selling an ever-expanding catalog of home goods. As one staffer put it, “someone looking for a free apple-strudel recipe isn’t going to suddenly buy a $3,000 chandelier.” Those competing goals and KPIs eventually created so much internal conflict that the company lost sight of the core audience that had made it successful in the first place. In 2025, Food52 filed for bankruptcy and was ultimately sold off in pieces to various buyers. [Air Mail]

Why are news outlets suddenly interested again in launching mobile apps? After largely fizzling out in the mid 2010s from low usage, news apps are all the rage again, mostly because publishers are looking to diversify their traffic sources now that the major tech platforms are choking off their reach. But whereas the apps from a decade ago were aimed at reaching mass audiences, this new generation of apps is focused on serving hardcore readers and converting them into paid subscribers. The goal is to get the user to turn on push notifications so they can form the habits that usher them down the subscription funnel. “Ultimately, I am very comfortable with the idea that Wired’s audience in the future is a smaller audience, but we want that audience to be loyal,” said Wired editor Katie Drummond. [Puck]

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If Stuart Schuffman were in his early 20s today and building an independent media career, he’d probably be a TikTok influencer, but when he launched Broke Ass Stuart in the early 2000s, the natural medium was a print zine, one he printed out and stapled together himself. It was a San Francisco travel guide of sorts, and he trucked it all around the city and convinced coffee shops and bookstores to sell it on consignment.



The zine was never a huge moneymaker, but it landed him a book deal, and from there it expanded into an online media brand that’s widely read by the city locals. In fact, Stuart can’t walk through the streets of San Francisco today without being recognized.



In a recent interview, he told the Broke Ass Stuart origin story and explained how, bit by bit, it turned into a real business.