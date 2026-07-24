Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Facebook continues to have no new ideas

From the Hollywood Reporter:

Facebook is going to begin testing whether users of its platform want to swap their newsfeeds for video feeds. The tech giant announced a slew of product updates Friday morning, and one of them is launching a full-screen “immersive video” player the moment a user opens the app. “People are showing us that they want more immersive, visual, video-forward experiences, and video is where conversations are happening, communities are forming, and even commerce is starting to take place,” wrote head of Facebook Tom Alison in a blog post.

So after basically turning Instagram into TikTok, Meta’s grand innovation is to…also turn Facebook into TikTok?

Of all the major tech companies, none benefits more from incumbency than Meta. It’s hard to explain its continued dominance in digital advertising any other way. The company built such powerful network effects that it can largely coast by copying whatever new platform or feature emerges as a potential threat to its dominance.

The former ThinkProgress editor has over 150,000 signups and at least 7,500 paying subscribers to his newsletter.

Even microinfluencers are making middle class livings now

For some social media influencers, it's now possible to earn a comfortable living with a relatively small following. The key is operating in niches with robust affiliate ecosystems, such as fashion or home goods, where creators can supplement their income between larger brand deals. At the same time, more brands are shifting their budgets toward microinfluencers, allowing them to spread their marketing spend across a larger number of creators and diversify their bets. “Microinfluencers average a 3.2% engagement rate, almost triple the 1.1% rate for macroinfluencers (more than 1 million followers), according to growth marketing agency ATTN.” [Bloomberg]

Want to support my work without becoming a subscriber?

I get it. We’re all succumbing to subscription fatigue, and not everyone is eager to take out their credit card and sign up for yet another monthly payment.

Luckily, there’s another way for you to financially support all the free content I publish in the newsletter and podcast.

I packaged 25 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 182 pages and over 53,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.

Every Hollywood streamer should have a free tier

From Business Insider:

Paramount+ is looking to level up by making more of its content free. Paramount’s flagship streamer plans to expand access to movies and shows available to people without a subscription, according to an internal presentation viewed by Business Insider. This so-called “free front porch” feature would allow people in the US to watch select movies and shows at no cost by registering for a free account, the presentation said.

This is a smart move. Paramount+ has long been a second tier streamer, lagging far behind competitors like Disney+ and Netflix. The free tier will not only get millions of new users into the app, but also open up a marketing funnel to convert them into paid subscribers. Then there’s the opportunity to continue nurturing customers who cancel their subscriptions — it’s better to keep someone in your ecosystem than having to lure them back into it.

It’ll be interesting to see how Paramount goes about selecting which TV shows and movies to place on the free tier. Will it prioritize its older content, or will it engage in a more dynamic windowing strategy where content is moving back and forth between the free tier and the paid tier?

My pitch is to place all the earlier seasons of TV series on the free tier. That way you get users addicted to these shows and then they have to eventually pay to unlock later seasons.

How a blog started in a garage scaled into a financial media empire

Founded in a Detroit garage in the early 2010s, Benzinga started as a scrappy finance blog for everyday stock market enthusiasts. Over the next decade, it grew into a major digital media platform, carving out a niche by sending detailed stock analysis directly to retail investors and major brokerage apps like Robinhood and Fidelity. Following a majority acquisition by private equity firm Beringer Capital in 2021, the company entered a new era of growth, hiring former Bloomberg editor Brad Oleson as its first Chief Content Officer to bring its news, video, and data teams together under one roof.

In a recent interview, Oleson broke down what it takes to run a modern, multi-channel financial news operation, why Benzinga treats social media as a brand-building tool instead of a website traffic driver, and how the company balances free, ad-supported news with premium subscription products.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

There’s even more media news curation in my Substack Chat

This is a reminder that I’m extremely active in my Substack chat, which anyone can access. Not only am I curating media industry news there, but I’m also very responsive to user comments. Come chat with me and other media operators!

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

How Substack outmaneuvered Patreon Would ESPN ever launch its own sports leagues? TikTok’s bizarre microdrama strategy

Let’s jump into it…