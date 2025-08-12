Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Brandon Wenerd
1h

The creator network thing feels like an MCN. I don’t understand what the revenue incentive is, and why it can’t a la cart mutually beneficial creator models? Is the revenue incentive for WaPo (A. to sell the network at a premium with a media plan for one advertiser that includes a bundle of creators (B. Wrap up all the bonus money from the platforms for all those creators and accounts with hope there’s enough of a spread / impact to break even on costs (C. sell all the pre-roll / mid roll for those in-network creators and self-service it on YouTube like a classic mcn. Or (D. bet on a combination of all three of those things, plus have them drive optics to other revenue centers… like subscription CAC, affiliate channels, and events? Just curious what the actual business play is here, besides the optics of cool for being creator-forward?

Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

