Ron Hogan
16h

It wasn’t quite clear from the op-ed piece, but I got the impression that the Plain Dealer isn’t making ALL its reporters funnel their material into an LLM, but two reporters in specific entry-level positions.

Which makes it an even DUMBER idea to undermine the journalists’ opportunity to develop critical writing skills, and the critical thinking skills that come with learning critical writing skills, if you ask me.

Alex Randall Kittredge
16h

I really liked how you frame video podcasts as a relatively low‑lift way to turn existing reporting into a surface that builds journalist personality, not just another distribution channel to spray the same headlines.

Also appreciated the contrast between soft‑ball tech podcasts and hard news — even if the former aren’t “real journalism,” their long, extemporaneous interviews are becoming raw material that actual reporters and newsrooms can mine in smarter ways.

