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How a podcast side hustle became one of true crime’s biggest success stories

When Kylie Low launched the podcast Dark Downeast in 2020, she was working a full-time job and waking up at 4 a.m. to research, write, and record episodes about true crime cases in her native New England. Drawing on her background in journalism and local radio, she built the show around a simple premise: tell deeply researched, victim-focused stories that larger true crime podcasts often overlooked. Her regional focus helped her build an early audience, and it eventually caught the attention of Ashley Flowers, the host of Crime Junkie and founder of Audiochuck. After joining the podcast network in 2023, Dark Downeast shot to the top of the podcast charts, transforming what began as a passion project into a full-time career.

In a recent interview, Low discussed the challenges of producing a weekly investigative podcast as a solo creator, the importance of building trust with victims’ families, and how joining Audiochuck allowed her to dramatically expand the show’s reach while freeing up time for more ambitious reporting.

You can watch the interview on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Don’t feel like listening or watching? You can also read an article version of this interview over here.

Want to pick my brain on your content strategy?

At this point I’ve probably interviewed over 1,000 media entrepreneurs about how they built their businesses.

I also spent over a decade consulting with organizations ranging from small nonprofits to Fortune 100 companies on their content strategies.

For this reason I get a fair number of people who reach out to me to see if I offer consulting calls so they can ask me questions related to their own content strategies.

Currently, there are two options for booking consulting calls with me:

1: Become a paid subscriber to my newsletter: When you subscribe, you automatically receive an email with a Calendly link that allows you to book a half-hour introductory call with me. Many of my subscribers use these calls to ask me questions related to their own businesses. Use this link and get 20% off for your first year:

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2: Book an hour-long consulting call: I also offer consulting calls. You can book one of those directly through my Calendly: [Click here]

If for some reason you’re not able to book a call through that link, shoot me an email.

Quick hits

1: The Bulwark is the latest publisher to launch its own FAST channel. It’ll be available on “Amazon’s Prime Video, Fire TV Channels and Local Now in the United States,” according to The Desk. [The Desk]

This is fast-becoming the playbook for any YouTube channel with a sufficiently large audience and back catalog: just upload your library to FAST channels and then benefit from the additional monetization. It takes very little extra work.

2: Inc profiled Alex Conrad, a former magazine writer who struck off to launch his own independent media company. While other tech journalists devote most of their coverage to the biggest industry players, he’s carved out a niche by being hyper focused on startups — with the aim of putting them on the map right before they blow up. “He’s one of the best reporters in venture because he understands founders and what founders are going through,” said one venture capitalist.

His newsletter has 1,000 subscribers paying $150 a year, and his media business is on track to bring in $800,000 in revenue for 2026. [Inc]

3: I’d never heard of Broadsheet before, but the media company has been steadily expanding into new cities with a model that combines free quarterly print magazines — distributed to local restaurants and businesses — with a digital operation that includes a website, newsletter, and social media channels. It now operates in five Australian cities and expanded into London in 2025, where its UK team has already grown to 15 full-time employees. It monetizes mainly through a mixture of sponsored content and live events. [Press Gazette]

The former Bloomberg reporter is hyper focused on serving an affluent and influential audience.