For decades, micropayments have occupied a strange place in the publishing industry. The idea has always sounded appealing: instead of forcing every reader to buy a recurring subscription, allow them to pay a few dollars to read a single article or gain temporary access. Yet most experiments never gained much traction. Payment friction was too high, the economics were questionable, and publishers worried that cheaper alternatives would cannibalize their subscription businesses.

The Washington Post decided to revisit that assumption in 2024. Rather than simply adding a pay-per-article button to its paywall, the company spent the next two years running more than 30 tests across pricing, products, audiences, and distribution channels. The result was a flexible-access strategy built around a counterintuitive idea: micropayments work best not as an alternative to subscriptions, but as another step toward them. The Post found that the right short-term offers could attract readers who otherwise would have paid nothing, while also increasing subscription conversion and retention.

The experimentation has been overseen by Anjali Iyer, the Post’s global head of subscription marketing, who came to the newspaper after working in customer loyalty at Marriott and JPMorgan Chase. Her background helped shape the company’s approach. Rather than treating the paywall as a binary choice between free and paid, her team approached it as a customer segmentation problem: different readers have different levels of familiarity, intent, and willingness to commit. Micropayments offered a way to serve the people who fell somewhere in between.

That distinction has implications far beyond the Washington Post. Publishers have spent years trying to maximize the number of visitors who become subscribers. The Post’s experiment suggests there may be another valuable audience sitting just outside the subscription funnel: people willing to pay for journalism, but not yet willing to subscribe.

In a recent interview, Iyer discussed why the Post believes technology has finally made micropayments viable, how it discovered that anonymous visitors are the ideal audience for flexible access, and why offering a cheaper short-term option can actually improve both subscription conversion and retention.

You can check out the interview on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts. [Apple] [Spotify]

Or you can simply keep scrolling to read the key insights from our discussion.

Let’s jump into it…

Treating content like a product

Iyer joined the Washington Post in 2022 after spending much of her career outside media. Her team now oversees subscription acquisition, paid media, engagement, retention, product innovation, and marketing operations.

“My job is not focused on how to get a customer in the door for the first time, but really how to keep them, retain them, and more importantly, get them to pay more and more,” she said.

That product mindset is important because publishers have historically placed enormous emphasis on the content itself while sometimes paying less attention to how that content is packaged and sold. Iyer approaches the problem from the opposite direction: start with customer behavior and design the product around it.

Readers now encounter articles through search, social feeds, newsletters, podcasts, AI summaries, and countless other distribution channels. The person landing on a Washington Post article through Google may know little about the publication and have no intention of building a long-term relationship with it.

Yet that same reader might still value the article enough to pay for it.

The Post started researching micropayments in 2024. The history was not encouraging. “There weren’t many success stories for me to pull from,” Iyer said.

But the market had changed since many earlier experiments.

The biggest difference was payment technology. Older micropayment systems often required users to pull out a credit card, enter billing details, and sometimes create an account with a third-party provider. That was an enormous amount of friction for someone who simply wanted to read one article.

Apple Pay and Google Pay largely eliminated that obstacle. “Now you just double click on your phone and you can purchase something,” Iyer said. Consumers had also grown accustomed to buying temporary access elsewhere, whether it was a day pass for a gym or an airline lounge.

The Post’s theory was that willingness to pay had never necessarily been the problem. Commitment was.