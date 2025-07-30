Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Did online influencers save boxing or ruin it?

The vast majority of the revenue generated through boxing matches has come from what most would label as "gimmick" fights like the one between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. While it’s obvious that online influencers have spurred renewed interest in boxing, it's still up for debate as to whether they've "saved" the dying sport or drained it of any remaining integrity. [The Baffler]

How Fox got ahead on the big media future

From Semafor:

Fox, which includes Fox News, Fox Sports, and the ad-supported streaming platform Tubi, has in recent months announced acquisitions of or partnerships with Ruthless; the podcaster Brett Cooper; Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports; and Red Seat Ventures, the ad sales and infrastructure for former Fox News stars Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Bill O’Reilly, as well as Piers Morgan and others. The exact shapes of the deals vary, but they represent a dramatic change from an era during which Fox was known for keeping a tight, exclusive hold on its talent. And they’ve taken place as Fox’s old-media competitors continue to nervously dip their toes in the waters of the independent creator space.

It's kind of depressing that Fox is not only the dominate cable news channel on linear TV, but that it's also been much more aggressive than CNN and MSNBC at expanding its digital reach. What makes this especially egregious is that CNN had a head start in building an absolutely massive online audience but spent years devoting almost all of its resources into improving its TV ratings— a goal it failed at achieving.

An American mega-influencer flew to Lithuania. Then the chaos began.

Governments all around the world are increasing their influencer budgets; they believe videos from these creators can not only drive up tourism, but also help them exert geopolitical soft power. “The U.S. has spent billions on anti-China propaganda, only to be undone by … IShowSpeed," reported one Chinese news outlet. [Washington Post]

Inside Beast Philanthropy’s Storytelling Super‑Power

From Forbes:

Traditional charity films often swing between two extremes: earnestness that bores or sensationalism that exploits. “We refuse to do either,” [said Dan Mace, the head of MrBeast’s philanthropy YouTube channel]. The Beast Philanthropy team instead aims for the sweet spot where entertainment, inspiration, and impact intersect—content you want to watch and feel compelled to share. That alchemy matters because on this channel every view literally funds the mission: 100 percent of ad revenue, brand deals, and merch profit flow straight back into projects on the ground.

I've seen lots of cynical takes that Beast Philanthropy is merely a ploy to further enrich MrBeast, but the channel actually takes 100% of the revenue it generates and plows it back into the charities it supports. Not only that, but its viewers have donated tens of millions of dollars to those same charities.

Is there an argument to be made that the success of these videos enhances MrBeast's brand and therefore benefits his business empire? Sure, but I'd be hard pressed to name many for-profit businesses that devote this many resources to charity work. I think all nonprofits should be studying Beast Philanthropy for ideas on how to improve their own marketing efforts.

John Gannon built an audience with VC job postings and then monetized through a mix of online courses, productized services, and sponsorships.

As Video-Game Media Struggles, Star YouTuber Launches New Outlet

From Bloomberg:

Last week, [gaming YouTuber Ralph Panebianco] revealed This Week in Video Games, a website that will report news, review games and run features about the industry. It launches at a time when the media business is struggling and other gaming sites have faced operational challenges, including former giants like Kotaku and Polygon. A successful YouTuber launching a text website might seem like a backwards step, as if Netflix Inc. suddenly announced it was returning to DVDs. But Panebianco believes there are people out there hungry for the written word and that he’s in a unique position to help serve the need.

This move is notable because it involves a well-known YouTuber launching a traditional media outlet on the back of his personal brand. This type of outlet would certainly be a lot easier to sell than a YouTube channel, and it helps him diversify his revenue beyond sponsorships. It'll be interesting to watch whether any other large creators try this approach.

