Ben Meiselas Built ‘MeidasTouch’ Into an Empire as TV News ‘Betrayed Their Audiences’

For years, Democrats have worried that they lack their own version of Fox News—a nakedly partisan video outlet with massive reach. MSNBC partially fills that role, but with only a fraction of Fox’s audience. The rise of YouTube channels like MeidasTouch and The Bulwark, however, may finally be leveling the playing field. In the past 24 hours alone, MeidasTouch has posted videos that have already amassed 5.1 million views—and it’s doing all this with a tiny staff compared to Fox News. [Like & Subscribe]

Just 21 and American, IShowSpeed Shows How to Market Africa Tourism

From Skift:

When American YouTuber IShowSpeed landed in Angola in December for a livestreamed tour, few knew the moment would spark one of the most talked-about tourism moments Africa has seen in years. His “Speed Does Africa” 28-day tour across African countries has shattered digital records. His stop in Ethiopia topped 10 million views in under 20 hours, followed by Kenya with 9.6 million, and South Africa with 5 million.

I think one of the incredible things about IShowSpeed's travel tours is that they pull down massive viewership numbers without requiring any editing or post-production. Most mainstream travel shows cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per episode and don't reach a fraction of his audience. What's more, a huge portion of his viewership tunes in live, which means he has the kind of engagement that mostly can only be found with live sports broadcasts.

I’m tracking which brands are sponsoring newsletters

What’s the easiest way to sell sponsorships in your newsletter? Most publishers would tell you to start with the brands that have already advertised in other newsletters. But here’s the problem: there are thousands upon thousands of newsletters out there and no standardized ad units. This means that the only way to have a comprehensive picture of who’s advertising in newsletters is to subscribe to them all and then open them, one by one.

Luckily for you, I’m doing all that work for you. I’ve created a database tracking hundreds of newsletters across a wide range of B2B and B2C niches. I’ve logged 2,507 newsletter sponsorships so far, and that number is quickly growing. Check it out.

How three newsrooms are using AI to transform their journalism

This is an interesting look at how traditional newsrooms are increasingly using AI. Rather than leveraging it to replace journalists, publishers are strategizing on how AI can take their already-existing content and stretch it out across more mediums and formats. A half-hour podcast interview, for instance, can be quickly converted into a high quality transcript or even an article. Others are using AI to take longform videos and chop them up into vertical clips that can be distributed across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. [Media Voices]

Why Disney’s head of streaming lost the CEO race

Disney’s choice of a new CEO signals that the company increasingly views itself as an “experiences” business rather than a traditional media company. That shift is likely to accelerate across the broader industry as legacy media models continue to deteriorate. A few decades from now, media may be seen primarily as a marketing channel for selling other products or services. These same dynamics help explain why the New York Times has invested so heavily in its gaming unit. [Puck]

He’s already published 1,400 episodes since 2020.

The music industry’s cautious embrace of AI

From the Financial Times:

A folk-pop song called “I Know, You’re Not Mine” recently topped Spotify’s charts in Sweden. The soft vocals, finger-plucked acoustic guitar and lyrics about lost love, released under the name Jacub, became one of the country’s most popular songs. Days later, the song vanished from Sweden’s official singles ranking after chart compilers ruled that the artist behind it was an AI creation. The IFPI trade body said tracks deemed “mainly” created by AI “do not have the right to be on the top list”.

I get why it's shocking for an AI-generated hit to top the music charts, but I think that's a far cry from AI music dominating our listening habits. The far greater risk is that this one success story will spur millions of get-rich-quick copycats to flood the market with AI slop in the hope that some infinitesimally small number of songs will manage to chart. That's basically what's already happening with video across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

