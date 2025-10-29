Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

It’s pretty clear that David Ellison’s main strategy is to spend tens of billions of dollars of his dad’s money to gobble up every available media company and just hope that this mountain of IP will make the combined Skydance-Paramount-WBD behemoth more competitive against the Netflixes and YouTubes of the world. I think this is just a fundamental misunderstanding of both media economics and why companies like Netflix and YouTube became dominant in the first place.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

What do you think?

It seems like Vogue has given up on being a mass market media brand and instead is doubling down on bespoke, invite-only events that showcase its cultural influence. The hope here is that upscale brands will continue to want to tap into that influence, even while the magazine’s overall reach is shrinking.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The biggest YouTubers are devoting significant budgets toward paying social media “clippers” who are responsible for chopping up longform videos into viral-ready clips made for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. Rather than charging a flat fee, these clippers are often paid based on their view counts, which incentivizes them to keep finding new ways to game social media algorithms.

The Hollywood Reporter: Did Paramount Blow It By Losing Taylor Sheridan?

Taylor Sheridan not only churned out hit after hit for Paramount, he also became one of the few showrunners whose name alone could drive buzz around a new series. Despite this success, industry analysts are divided over whether it’s a huge loss for Paramount that he defected to NBCU given that the former would have had to pay so much to keep him.

Want to reach the top leaders in media, marketing, and the Creator Economy?

My newsletters has 18,000 subscribers and generates upwards of 200,000 impressions per month. Its audience spans across news media, Hollywood, marketing departments, PR agencies, and the Creator Economy. If you want to reach this audience with your product or service, check out my sponsorship page.

A leftist podcast that originally launched to cover the Epstein case now generates over $182,000 a month on Patreon. They’re known by their fans for going deep on issues, releasing multi-part series on topics ranging from Tesla to obscure cults.

The Atlantic: Why I Run

Nicholas Thompson, the CEO of the Atlantic, is one of the fastest ultra-marathoners in the world. He wrote a wonderful essay about how running has served as a stabilizing force in both his career and family life by teaching him the benefits of slow and steady progress.

If you get any value out of my newsletter or podcast…

…please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Subscribing gets you access to a huge and growing index of media case studies. Use the link below and get 20% off for your first year:

Get 20% off for 1 year

In the 2010s, rightwing media pundits like Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk realized they could create viral video clips by selectively editing debates with liberal opponents — many of whom were college students and other unknown figures. Now, some liberal pundits are embracing similar strategies, staging debates with Trump supporters in front of live, paying audiences.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

What’s coming down the pipeline…

I’m about 2,000 words into writing a long profile of Dynamo, the media startup launched earlier this year by Nicholas Carlson, the former editor of Business Insider. My hope is to have this hitting your inboxes by sometime next week. I’m super excited.

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter.