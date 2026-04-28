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CBS News is rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic

Vanity Fair profiled Tony Dokoupil, the evening news anchor Bari Weiss installed after she was handed the reins to CBS News. If you’ve been following all the obsessive coverage of Weiss’s tenure, there may not be much new here, but it does give a good overview of how the network’s rightward shift, its loss of institutional knowledge, and Weiss’s general inexperience in broadcast news contributed to a significant ratings decline:

The week after [Dokoupil’s trip to the Middle East], the Evening News reportedly averaged just 3.8 million viewers, a considerable drop from his first week in the anchor chair and below a dreaded threshold that spelled the end of his predecessors’ careers. The ratings last month were similarly grim: According to Nielsen, the show saw its lowest-rated March this century. “There’s a lot of pressure on him,” says the former CBS executive. “Nobody thought [the ratings] could fall any further. Oh! Look, there we did.” (A CBS spokesperson told Vanity Fair that ratings have been up over the last three weeks compared to this time last year.) The show lost more ground to ABC and NBC News, and at the cost of more than just pride: One broadcast insider explains that every percentage point of share that a network loses to the competition represents roughly $10 million in annual losses. In the first quarter of 2026, according to numbers obtained by Vanity Fair, the Evening News lost three points of share from the first quarter of 2025.

What I find most mind-boggling about all this is that even if Weiss manages to claw back market share from the other broadcast networks, she’d still just be rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. Linear TV news has been in inexorable decline for at least a decade, and no programming decisions are going to bring those audiences back.

Say what you will about Weiss’s blind spots, but she’s actually a savvy digital media entrepreneur. After quitting the New York Times, she launched her own solo Substack newsletter, grew it to over $800k ARR in only eight months, and then expanded that into the Free Press, which arguably ran one the most successful indie media subscription operations in the past decade. She knows how to find an online audience and convince it to pay for news.

Despite that success, Weiss seems wholly focused on reviving a dying medium. I’m not saying she’s devoted 0% of her efforts towards CBS’s digital offerings, but I’ve yet to see any evidence that she’s taking any radical steps toward revamping the network’s online operations. Say what you will about Mark Thompson’s tenure running CNN, but he’s the first network executive I’ve seen that’s explicitly acknowledged that the toothpaste is never going back into the linear TV tube and that any future growth will come from direct-to-consumer digital products.

With most TV networks, this obsession with Nielsen ratings can be traced back to executives who built their entire careers in traditional broadcasting, but Weiss doesn’t have that baggage. So why is she so dead set on unlearning the lessons she already learned?

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Spotify continues with its enemy-of-my-enemy-is-my-friend strategy

From Bloomberg:

Spotify Technology SA is now offering workout classes from Peloton Interactive Inc. to premium subscribers, marking the music streaming pioneer’s first major foray into fitness content. The new partnership will bring curated playlists and access to a catalog of more than 1,400 ad-free, on-demand content from some of Peloton’s most popular wellness instructors.

I’ve written before about Spotify’s smart enemy-of-my-enemy-is-my-friend approach to partnerships. The strategy is simple: identify the dominant competitor in a particular vertical, then partner with a company that can help chip away at that rival’s market share.

Its partnership with Netflix is a good example. Spotify made a bet that the streaming giant could help it challenge YouTube’s dominance in video podcasting. Likewise, its partnership with Bookshop.org was aimed at undermining Audible’s near-monopoly status in audiobooks.

I see the Peloton partnership operating along similar lines. One of the biggest threats to Peloton’s business is the thousands of YouTube channels offering their own fitness classes. By licensing its content to Spotify, Peloton can tap into a much larger audience than it could reach through its own marketing alone.

Meanwhile, Spotify gains a library of premium fitness content that isn’t currently available on YouTube. It may be betting that, once users grow accustomed to this kind of programming, fitness creators on YouTube will start experimenting with cross-posting to Spotify and participating in its generous revenue-share model.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Chris Sharpe co-founded two incredibly popular YouTube channels — Hilah Cooking and Yoga With Adriene.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

Would a SiriusXM/iHeartMedia merger drive any real synergy?

From Axios:

Sirius XM reportedly is in talks to acquire iHeartMedia. Why it matters: If consummated, the deal would merge America’s largest satellite radio provider and largest terrestrial radio station owner.

Would there actually be any real synergy here? Or is this just another example of two behemoths mashing themselves together in the hope that the whole becomes greater than the sum of its parts?

I actually think SiriusXM has been quite smart about maintaining its core brand. Its satellite business remains profitable, and its mobile streaming app has helped retain customers who might otherwise have drifted to competitors like Spotify. It has also been savvy in signing top podcast talent, diversifying its content offering so it isn’t overly dependent on Howard Stern.

The biggest threat to SiriusXM’s long-term health may be its tendency to get distracted by side quests. Pandora is a good example. It’s a music streaming platform well past its prime, with a user base that has been shrinking for a decade. It’s been clear for some time that SiriusXM has no real plan to turn the platform around, which suggests it would be better off selling it and focusing fully on the core business.

A merger with iHeartMedia would likely create even more distractions. To be fair, iHeart has done a solid job building its podcast operation, with that division growing revenue year after year. I could see those offerings being folded into a SiriusXM subscription, making for a more compelling content bundle.

The problem is that iHeart already has its own standalone app, which means it would either need to be integrated into the SiriusXM app — a messy proposition — or shut down entirely. The worst option would be keeping both apps running in parallel, which would generate almost no meaningful synergy.

Even more problematic, iHeart owns roughly 860 local radio stations. Yes, that would add another revenue stream to SiriusXM, but terrestrial radio is a shrinking business and far outside SiriusXM’s core competency. Those stations could quickly become an albatross, further distracting the company from what should be its central focus: growing its digital audience and expanding digital revenue.

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