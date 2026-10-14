Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

1: The Financial Times reported that CNN hopes to reach $1 billion in digital subscription revenue by 2030. [Financial Times]

Based on its current pricing, that means it’d need to get to 14 million paid subscribers in only three years. Mind you, the New York Times doesn’t even have that many, and it’s sold more digital subscriptions than just about every other news outlet in existence while also having a 15-year head start.

Now, if you told me CNN was aiming for $1 billion in total digital revenue by 2030 — which would include advertising — I’d maybe swallow it, but subscription revenue? I’d put its chances at near zero, unless of course it’s somehow incorporating subscriptions from the combined Paramount+/HBO Max streaming app into that figure.

2: It’s not often you hear about mainstream brands wanting to collaborate with novelists, but the latest release from Romantasy author Sarah J. Maas is being accompanied with merch launches from Target, the fragrance company Fine’ry, and the apparel brand Knix. [Modern Retail]

This brings me back to a question I’ve asked repeatedly over the years: Why doesn’t the book industry experiment more with advertising-supported business models? Publishers control enormous back catalogs of out-of-print books that generate little to no revenue. Why not make those books available for free on a website or as audiobooks distributed through podcasts, then see how much advertising revenue they can generate?

3: The Verge has been operating a subscription model for a few years now, but now it’s testing out a hard registration wall that requires pretty much everyone to sign up for an account before they’re able to access its free content. [Digiday]

Honestly, I’m pretty anti-registration wall. It adds a lot of upfront friction at a time when a user is just starting to sample your content. Sure, it shortens the marketing funnel for a portion of your audience — leading to some users converting into paid subscribers at a much faster pace — but it’s also a huge turnoff to people who don’t want to sign up for relentless newsletter spamming just for the privilege of reading one of your articles.

Whenever I encounter a registration wall, I immediately just import that article into a bookmarking tool — either Matter of Instapaper — that allows me to bypass it completely. I just think there are better, most user friendly ways to get someone to hand over their email address.

Why the founder of a popular cycling blog sold it and then left to launch a competitor

In 2008, Wade Wallace found himself living in Australia and laid off from the company that moved him there in the first place. With his visa in limbo, and not much else to do, he launched CyclingTips, a blog that covered both the professional and amateur aspects of the sport. What started out as a hobby eventually grew into a fully-staffed news website, one that eventually sold to the investment firm that owned Outside Magazine.



Then in 2022 he quit CyclingTips, raised some investment money, and then launched Escape Collective, which covers the exact same beat. Unlike CyclingTips, Escape Collective is fully funded through paid subscriptions, and when we recorded this interview it was on the verge of profitability.



In a recent interview, Wade walked through his early days building CyclingTips, why he grew unhappy at Outside, and how he grew Escape Collective to 15,000 paying members.

Check out the interview over here.