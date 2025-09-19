Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Aaron Parnas is making his own journalism rules—and taking dark money

Aaron Parnas catapulted to the top of TikTok, Instagram, and Substack by pretty much reacting to the news in real time. Whenever news breaks, he immediately turns on the camera and starts summarizing it before adding in his opinionated spin. He has over 10,000 paid subscriptions on Substack, which means he's generating upwards of $600,000 on the platform. [CJR]

How EssentiallySports’ creator program benefits both sides of the equation

Here's another cool example of a traditional media outlet forming partnerships with creators. It pays prominent sports influencers a flat fee to create content for its social channels, but also allows them to cross-post the content to their own channels as well, which means the outlet is not only providing a monetary upside, but also aiding the creators in growing their audience. [Digiday]

Why The Economist isn’t doing AI deals but has launched on Substack

I think it's telling that the Economist has one of the strongest brands in media and yet even it is publishing to Substack. It's further indication that publishers are starting to see Substack as less a competitor and more of a distribution platform — one of the few platforms that actually make it easier for them to collect email addresses. One thing I'm interested in seeing is whether more publishers follow the Economist’s lead and start experimenting with launching paid subscriptions on Substack that are separate from their main subscription offerings. [Press Gazette]

Why is the print revival happening now?

I don't know if I would say we're in a print "revival," as I'm sure overall print circulation is still on the decline. I would say instead that print is experiencing a kind of repositioning. It's no longer a format for mass publishing, but rather more of a niche medium meant to strengthen a media brand's relationship with its core audience. That's why so many of these print relaunches stick to either a quarterly or even annual publishing schedule. Hell, even Vogue is contemplating a switch to quarterly issues. [Media Voices]

Hüseyin Kilic grew Interesting Engineering into a media behemoth with over 15.5 million social media followers.

Inside Stephen A. Smith’s near-$40M-a-year bonanza as he launches into political prime time

Stephen A Smith is now making upwards of $40 million a year between his ESPN gig and a new show on SiriusXM. He started as a newspaper beat reporter and worked his way up to becoming one of the highest-paid pundits in the world. [NYT]

Google revamps Discover page to show content from creators

This is an encouraging move. Google News was famously stingy about allowing independent news outlets into its index, and this seems to be recognition that the Creator Economy has become a valued news source for millions of users. [TechCrunch]

ABC takes Jimmy Kimmel off the air over remarks on Charlie Kirk’s killing

This is a spineless move from Disney and a reminder that the mainstream media won’t save us from authoritarianism. You should financially support the independent media you want to exist in this world. [Washington Post]

