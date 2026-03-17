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What Makes ‘Good TV’ on the Internet? Piers Morgan Has Thoughts.

From the NYT:

[Piers] Morgan’s channel, Uncensored, has more than 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube, ranking him just below the manosphere mascot Theo Von but above Megyn Kelly, another expatriate of mainstream media … In January 2025, he took control of his channel from its previous owner, Rupert Murdoch’s News UK. By the end of the year, Mr. Morgan had raised $30 million to add new shows in new categories with new hosts. This week, he announced Rashida Jones as his first chief executive. A former president of MSNBC — since renamed MS NOW — Ms. Jones presided over more than 30 anchors from the heights of 30 Rock. Now she is working from her home in New Jersey for a YouTuber.

Cable news is basically just being reassembled on YouTube. While producing a show for CNN or Fox News can be hugely expensive — requiring a large team and studio — a video podcast can achieve roughly the same production values at a fraction of the cost. It's no wonder that so much of the cable news diaspora — from Megyn Kelly to Don Lemon to Chris Cillizza — has migrated to YouTube.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Loose rules, big money: Why Clavicular and other streamers are flocking to Kick

Creators who are too controversial to attract sponsors or monetize on mainstream platforms are seeing financial success on Kick — a streaming competitor to Twitch that not only has a generous subscription revenue split but will also share money with streamers based on the number of views they generate.

How is Kick able to turn a profit? Well, it’s owned by a gambling platform and is likely considered a marketing loss leader that drives customers to that platform. [Business Insider]

After being cast off from the “most trusted name in news,” the political analyst is trying to forge his own path.

Reluctantly learning from my boyfriend’s favorite news creator

A Nieman Lab reporter attended a live event produced by the YouTuber Andrew Callaghan and wrote a dispatch about her experience. [Nieman Lab]

I can’t say I’m a regular viewer of Callaghan, but I do think he’s pioneered a distinct style of journalism: he shows up, lets people speak, and presents them largely unfiltered. Does that sometimes mean platforming people with extreme or troubling views? Yes—but not in the same way as someone like Joe Rogan, who is often credulous and easily persuaded. In most cases, it’s clear Callaghan isn’t endorsing what they’re saying. As a viewer, I find it easy to recognize when an interview subject is off-base, and Callaghan seems to trust that his audience can reach that conclusion on their own without being guided.

For instance, he has a video titled “Inside the All-White Community of Arkansas,” and most of it consists of him asking these racists open-ended questions. Because he’s not being openly antagonistic, they let their guards down and answer pretty much every question he asks them, and all you have to do is dive into the comments of the YouTube video to see that nobody in Callaghan’s core audience is actually persuaded by the racists’ arguments.

Forget Influencers. Welcome to the World of the ‘Alternatively Influential.’

There’s a new influencer agency that claims to represent people who don’t have large social media followings but are otherwise influential within their industries. The theory is that they’ll appeal to brands who don’t want to reach mass audiences but are instead trying to attract the attention of the right people. [WSJ]

From reading the piece though, it seems to me that the agency is representing clients ranging from micro influencers to huge YouTubers and is simply trying to position itself as something more upscale. For instance, it represents both Cleo Abram and Dwarkesh Patel, who both have north of a million YouTube subscribers.

Seems gimmicky to me!

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Digg’s open beta shuts down after just two months, blaming AI bot spam

From the Verge:

It’s only been a year since Digg founder Kevin Rose, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, and a few others announced the link-sharing site would relaunch, promising a “social discovery built by communities, not by algorithms.” Now, two months after opening its Reddit-like platform to the public, Digg is announcing a “hard reset” that’s shutting down operations and will “significantly downsize the Digg team.”

Digg's relaunch was never anything other than a vanity nostalgia play from two people who haven't had any good ideas in 20 years. It's worth noting that Alexis Ohanian and Kevin Rose were two leading promoters of the "Web3" crypto BS a few years ago, and as far as I know neither of them have owned up to the fact that they were pumping up worthless products and contributing to a crypto bubble that eventually popped.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Two former New Yorker fact checkers launched a print magazine. The economics for indie film studios are pretty harsh. Mark Thompson is taking too long to transition CNN to digital. Why the New Yorker became Conde Nast’s crown jewel

Let’s jump into it…