Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Can Jonah Peretti Save BuzzFeed From Extinction?

Buzzfeed is trying to pivot when it has no runway left to pivot. If I were Jonah Peretti, I’d sell off HuffPost to private equity and then use my remaining cash reserves to optimize the core Buzzfeed properties for profitability. The company still has brand recognition and tremendous reach across social media — it just needs to place 100% of its focus on those channels. What it doesn’t need to do is launch a bunch of AI slop apps with no built-in business model. [NYT]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

This #1 Podcast Is AI-Generated

So I listened to a little bit of this AI-generated podcast about the Epstein Files. It certainly does an adequate job of cogently stating a bunch of facts in a conversational manner — but I would argue that this isn’t why most people listen to podcasts. Most of us are drawn to the unique personalities of the hosts, and that dynamic just simply doesn’t exist here. So while this is an interesting case study in how an AI-generated podcast can achieve popularity, I don’t think it’s a harbinger of AI replacing all human hosts. [Publish Press]

Here’s what Bari Weiss told CBS News employees as the company starts a new round of layoffs

From Business Insider:

“Today we are reducing the size of our workforce,” top editor Bari Weiss and network president Tom Cibrowski said in a memo to CBS News staff on Friday morning, which was obtained by Business Insider. “It’s no secret that the news business is changing radically, and that we need to change along with it,” they wrote. A person with direct knowledge of the cuts told Business Insider that CBS News is laying off about 6% of its approximately 1,100 employees. The company also told staffers that on May 22, it will shut down CBS News Radio, which provides programming to about 700 affiliate stations.

David Ellison paid $150 million for the Free Press mainly so he could install Bari Weiss as the head of CBS News. That means Ellison paid her $2.2 million for every employee who was laid off today, not including her current salary.

Coincidentally, CBS News has suffered a 6% decline in ratings since Weiss took control — the exact percentage of the overall staff that got laid off.

I can’t wait to see what other brilliant decisions Ellison makes as he runs the combined Paramount and WBD, especially while being forced to pay down $90 billion in debt!

How ScoopWhoop became one of India’s most viral publishers

Founded in 2013 by several colleagues at a marketing agency, ScoopWhoop has not only become one of India’s most viral publishers, but its YouTube videos also serve as a vital counterbalance to the highly partisan shouting matches that dominate the country’s TV news. Over the past eight years, it’s raised millions of dollars of investment, amassed an audience of 100 million users, and built a robust brand advertising business. Earlier this month, it was acquired by Good Glamm Group, which sells direct-to-consumer beauty products.

How did ScoopWhoop evolve from a simple BuzzFeed clone to one of India’s biggest digital publishers? I interviewed two of its top executives about the site’s origin stories, its expansion into video, and its monetization strategies. [Simon Owens]

YouTube Says It Paid Music Industry $8B in a Year as Platform Bets on Visual Storytelling and AI Tools

It's kind of amazing that YouTube isn't even primarily a music streaming platform, and yet it only pays out $3 billion less a year than Spotify to the music industry. That's also why Spotify considers YouTube a much bigger threat than other music streamers like Apple Music or Tidal. [Net Influencer]

Netflix’s ‘KPop’ Sequel Megadeals

KPop Demon Hunters will go down as one of the best deals in Netflix history — not just because it ended up being such a huge hit, but also because Netflix paid barely anything for it. The upside for both Sony and the creators behind the film is that Netflix also had to negotiate the sequel rights from scratch, which gave them a lot of leverage. [Puck]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Google Search is now using AI to replace headlines

From the Verge:

Google is beginning to replace news headlines in its search results with ones that are AI-generated. After doing something similar in its Google Discover news feed, it’s starting to mess with headlines in the traditional “10 blue links,” too. We’ve found multiple examples where Google replaced headlines we wrote with ones we did not, sometimes changing their meaning in the process. For example, Google reduced our headline “I used the ‘cheat on everything’ AI tool and it didn’t help me cheat on anything” to just five words: “‘Cheat on everything’ AI tool.” It almost sounds like we’re endorsing a product we do not recommend at all.

On the one hand, I can definitely see why news publishers don’t want Google rewriting their headlines in search results — especially when it’s making the headlines worse.

On the other hand, it’s easy to imagine a scenario where Google could rewrite a headline based on the specific question typed into its search engine — in that case, the user would be much more likely to click on the headline, thereby sending more traffic to the publisher.

How Reddit CEO Steve Huffman got the upper hand with AI

What's kind of amazing about Reddit is that it succeeded as a tech platform despite being owned by a legacy media company and having the distinct feel of an early internet message board — the kind that used to dominate the web in the late 90s and early 2000s. It managed to endure years of unprofitability, only to then suddenly turn into a revenue powerhouse once the VC-funded media bubble popped and it became the undisputed king of SEO. [Fast Company]

The Associated Press, With Long Ties to Print, Ramps Up Live-Streamed Video Shows

From Variety:

More of the AP’s journalists could find themselves playing the role of video host as the company ramps up its efforts to bring live news to viewers around the world. In February, the AP produced a live show from inside the U.S. Capitol for President Trump’s State of the Union address, featuring AP reporters Meg Kinnard and Sagar Meghani, and “invited guests,” the first time it had done so. The company has also been holding forth on the red carpet at events like the Grammys. There’s no bid to outdo CNN or CBS News, says Julie Pace, the AP’s executive editor and senior vice president. “We are not looking to do a big broadcast network style production. That’s territory other people have cornered, and we are not trying to compete,” she says during a recent interview. “Instead, we are trying to fill a void for people who want to have what is almost an immersive live video experience, with a little bit of explanation of what’s going on.”

This is part of an ongoing strategy shift that’s allowing the AP to reinvent itself in an age when there are fewer incentives for news organizations to run wire stories — after all, why pay for content that’s on hundreds of other websites simultaneously?

In order to survive, the AP needs a more direct-to-consumer offering so it can monetize its content on its own platforms. It still has a huge newsgathering operation, but the challenge is making consumers more aware of the AP brand.